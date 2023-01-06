Aakash Chopra reckons Axar Patel could play a crucial role for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023 if Rishabh Pant is unavailable for the tournament.

Axar registered figures of 2/24 in his four overs but could not stop Sri Lanka from setting a massive 207-run target for India in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday, January 5. He followed it with an enterprising 65-run knock off just 31 deliveries, which went in vain as the Men in Blue lost the match by 16 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Axar could be vital for both Team India and the Delhi Capitals going ahead, elaborating:

"Ravindra Jadeja is not there but when he is not there, you need to start preparing for an option, Axar Patel is providing that option. I am seeing from the Delhi Capitals' viewpoint - if Rishabh is not there, maybe a bigger role for Axar Patel to play, actually a crucial role."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the spin-bowling all-rounder stood out with both ball and bat, stating:

"You have to praise Axar - he bowled the last over in the previous match. He has batted well in this match. He was outstanding on a surface that didn't seem to have much help for spinners."

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been India's first-choice spin-bowling all-rounder over the last few years, has not yet fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered during the Asia Cup. Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific accident a few days back and is unlikely to be seen in action in IPL 2023.

"It's almost done and dusted" - Aakash Chopra lauds Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav's partnership

Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel strung together a 91-run partnership. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra highlighted that the fate of the match was almost sealed in Sri Lanka's favor when Axar joined Suryakumar Yadav in the middle, observing:

"When Deepak Hooda got out off Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling, five out at a score of 57 in 9.1 overs, it's almost done and dusted. It was almost guaranteed that you cannot win the match from there, till Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav, Axar in particular."

The renowned commentator opined that the result of the game might have been different had Suryakumar stayed with Axar for a little while longer, saying:

"Axar Patel scored 65 runs - six sixes and the way he hit Wanindu for three sixes down the ground and sixes against the pacers. Till the time he was there on the pitch, the game was on and if Surya had not gotten out, India could have won the match."

The Men in Blue were reduced to 57/5 in the 10th over when Deepak Hooda was dismissed. Suryakumar and Axar added 91 runs for the sixth wicket in 6.4 overs before the former was caught by Wanindu Hasaranga off Dilshan Madushanka's bowling to give the upper hand back to the visitors.

