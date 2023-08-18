"If Sanju Samson doesn't do well here, this story will not be hunky-dory" - Aakash Chopra picks India's probable top 6 for 1st T20I vs Ireland

Aakash Chopra has picked India's probable top six for the first T20I against Ireland. He feels Sanju Samson needs to fire with the bat to remain in the Men in Blue's scheme of things for the shortest format.

The first game of the three-match T20I series will be played in Dublin on Friday, August 18. Samson, who was preferred ahead of Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper-batter's role in the final three T20Is against the West Indies, will be competing with Jitesh Sharma for the gloveman's position against Ireland.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Samson as his top three in the batting order and highlighted the significance of the series for the latter two. He said:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, I want to go with these two openers. This is a good place to score, both the straight and side boundaries are very short. The ball swings but the pitch is also flat. It is a huge series for Ruturaj Gaikwad."

The former Indian opener added:

"If I want to play Jitesh Sharma, then I can keep Tilak Varma at No. 3. I can play Tilak at three in any case and bat Sanju down the order but when you have decided that you want to play Sanju Samson, play him at No. 3. If Sanju Samson doesn't do well here, this story will not be hunky-dory."

Chopra pointed out that certain reports suggest that Samson's name might not be there in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. He added that if the Kerala player doesn't score runs against Ireland, he might have problems retaining his place in T20Is as well.

"You are not able to find right-handers" - Aakash Chopra on picking Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube at Nos. 4, 5 and 6

Tilak Varma impressed in his debut series against the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra picked Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh to bat at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. He stated:

"At No. 4, I have kept Tilak Varma. The truth is that there are so many left-handers in this team, that you are not able to find right-handers. At No. 5, I have kept the left-handed Rinku Singh."

The cricketer-turned-commentator completed his top six with Shivam Dube and urged Jasprit Bumrah to use the Mumbai all-rounder with the ball as well. He elaborated:

"I have kept Shivam Dube also in this team. I feel you should get Shivam Dube to bowl a little as well. He can bowl a bit of medium pace although all-rounders like him couldn't bowl in the IPL due to the Impact Player rule."

Chopra acknowledged that No. 5 and No. 6 might not be ideal positions for Rinku and Dube, highlighting they won't get as many opportunities to prove their credentials as they get in the Indian Premier League. He concluded by observing that the Indian team could alternatively opt to play Jitesh Sharma and might have to leave out one among Samson, Rinku and Dube in such a scenario.

