"If you want to use him at No. 5, give him the opportunities at least" - Robin Uthappa on Sanju Samson 

Former India keeper-batter Robin Uthappa feels that the team management should dole out more opportunities for Sanju Samson rather than the ongoing approach they are adopting. Samson has been a sporadic presence in the Indian white-ball squads, unable to string a set of appearances on a consistent basis to prove his mettle.

The Kerala-born wicketkeeper last featured in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in January 2022, where he suffered a knee injury. The injury ruled him out for the remainder of the home season.

Samson could still feature in the ODI series against Australia in March if he recovers in time and is selected. He is then expected to play in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will captain the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Stating that the management should give Samson a long rope in the position where they want him to feature, Uthappa told the Times Of India in an exclusive interview:

"He should be given a long rope. He is a high-quality player with a lot of potential. He has not been given a long opportunity. If you want to use him at No. 3, give him at least five opportunities. If you want to use him at No. 5, give him the opportunities at least. But give him a chance."

The team management expressed their intent to use Samson as a finisher in the white-ball setup. The keeper-batter played relatively well in the role, especially in the 50-over setup, where he scored an unbeaten 86 in the first ODI against South Africa in October 2022. He only got a solitary chance during the tour of New Zealand.

"When he is doing well in this position, why experiment then?" - Robin Uthappa on KL Rahul's ODI batting spot

Another selection debacle that presents itself before the team management is the wicketkeeper conundrum. Following Rishabh Pant's injury, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are the primary options for the team in white-ball ahead of the ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

However, with the ODI opening combination set, Rahul will have to bat in the middle order. To his credit, he has done considerably well at No. 5 and has a firm hold over the position ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, who is struggling in the 50-over format.

Stating his opinion surrounding Rahul's batting position, Uthappa said:

"He should be wicketkeeping and bat in the middle order. He has been performing well in the middle order. His average is also above 50 at 5. He should keep and bat at 5 in the World Cup. He has a phenomenal average of above 50. When he is doing well in this position, why experiment then?"

Noting that had Pant been available, he would have been the automatic first-choice wicketkeeper, Uthappa continued:

"Whatever happened with Rishabh is sad. If he (Rishabh) was there, he would have been the first choice of course. In Rishabh's absence, Rahul becomes the first choice right now. India should stick with Rahul as a keeper and batsman at No.5."

Rahul missed the recent white-ball series against New Zealand owing to his wedding.

Should KL Rahul keep wickets and continue batting at No. 5 in the ODI setup? Let us know what you think.

