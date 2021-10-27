T20 World Cup 2021: Imad Wasim has a message for Pakistan fans after victory against New Zealand

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim had a message for Pakistan fans after the team's second win in their Super 12 game as they toppled New Zealand by five wickets.

After asking the Kiwis to bat first, Pakistan restricted their opposition to a measly total of 134/8, with Haris Rauf leading the pack with his four-wicket haul. While Pakistan stammered in the run chase, Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik ensured they eventually took their side over the line.

Pakistan have now won their two opening games of the T20 World Cup and are in the driving seat for a place in the semi-finals. After the victory against New Zealand, Pakistan's all-rounder Imad Wasim had a message for Pakistan fans. Here's what he had to say:

"This victory is for Pakistan and the Pakistani people all over the world. The match was fantastic. We outclassed them. They are a very good side but in the end we won the game by five wickets, which is amazing. We are in the tournament big time."

Whatever happens politically is out of our hands: Imad Wasim

There was a lot of external chatter around this fixture after New Zealand opted out of Pakistan's tour earlier this month. However, Imad Wasim extended his support to the New Zealanders, who have been getting a bit of flak for the same.

Here's what the Pakistan all-rounder had to say:

"I have a lot of respect for the likes of Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult. I've known them since the U-19 days. They have done a great job for this game and their career records and achievements are fantastic. Unfortunately, our fans missed out. I think that is not their fault. It was the decision of the government. What happened politically, we can't do that. If our government says the same, we would have done the same. Next time, hopefully I can assure New Zealand that there are a lot of their fans in Pakistan and across the world and we would love to play them (at home)."

Pakistan are marching on in the tournament with two wins from their first two games. They have also been undefeated in their last 13 T20I matches in the UAE. With one foot in the semi-final, Pakistan, the usual dark horses, will have their eyes on a second T20 World Cup title.

