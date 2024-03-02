[In Pictures] MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi look stunning at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi looked stunning together as they recently posed at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The Ambani family is organizing several events at the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village in Jamnagar as part of the festivities between Friday (March 1) and Sunday (March 3).

Many renowned Indian and International celebrities are in attendance. MS Dhoni was also among the guests, along with his wife. Several current and retired cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya have also made their presence felt.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi were spotted posing at the event in matching black attires. You can watch the pictures in the below Instagram post:

"There hasn't been a better finisher than him in the history of cricket"- Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently heaped praise on Dhoni and labeled him the best finisher in cricket's history. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected in time to the early stages of Dhoni's career.

He said:

"Whenever a book is written on cricket, the finishing chapter will be written on him, and he might write it himself because there hasn't been a better finisher than him in the history of cricket. Around 2008, MS Dhoni started developing as a limited-overs cricketer who finished matches. He started getting compared with Michael Bevan.

Explaining the thought process behind his views, Chopra continued:

"Michael Bevan's specialty was singles, doubles and running. Dhoni ran singles and doubles, hit fours and sixes, stayed unbeaten till the end, and his game awareness was as good as Michael Bevan, if not better."

He concluded:

"It's not necessary that a finisher has to come at No. 5. Top-order batters like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also finish games but it's slightly easier for them. It's difficult for Nos. 4, 5 and 6 to finish games because you don't get the time to settle."

