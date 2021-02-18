Watch: Team India arrives in Ahmedabad for pink-ball Test

Team India have arrived in Ahmedabad for the third Test of the series against England. The pink-ball encounter will kick-off at the reconstructed Motera Stadium on February 24.

With the four-match series tied 1-1, both Team India and England will be eager to take the crucial lead when the teams meet for the third Test.

In a video posted on BCCI’s official account, Team India are seen receiving a warm welcome upon reaching Ahmedabad. With the beat of drums playing, the Indian cricketers made their way towards the team hotel. The players were seen taking all the necessary precautions and had their masks on.

On Wednesday, Team India announced their squad for the last two Tests of the series. The BCCI confirmed that Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad after his fitness assessment and will replace Shardul Thakur.

The latter will be released for the Vijay Hazare Trophy while the rest of the squad remains the same.

England have also announced their 17-man squad for the pink-ball Test. Batsman Jonny Bairstow and pace bowler Mark Wood have joined after being rested for the first two Tests.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who picked up eight wickets in the second Test and scored 43 from 18 in England’s second innings, has been rested for the last two Tests.

James Anderson and Jofra Archer, who did not feature in the second Test in Chennai, are part of the squad. While Anderson was rested for the previous Test, Archer was ruled out with to an elbow injury.

Team India’s record in Ahmedabad

India have played 12 Test matches in Ahmedabad to date and have an impressive record, winning four and losing two. Six Tests at the venue have produced no results.

They are yet to be defeated by England at Motera in two Tests. India played out a draw in 2001 before beating England by nine wickets in 2012.

Ahmedabad is famous for being the venue where Indian cricketers have notched up a number of famous records.

Sunil Gavaskar reached 10,000 runs in Tests here in 1986–87 against Pakistan. Kapil Dev went past Sir Richard Hadlee’s then-world-record of 431 Test wickets in 1994 against Sri Lanka. Also, in 1999, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test double century against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Team India squad for the last two Tests: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj.