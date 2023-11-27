IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd T20I: What happened in yesterday’s India vs Australia match?

India beat Australia by 44 runs in yesterday’s T20I match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. With the emphatic triumph, the Men in Blue have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Team India posted an imposing 235/4 on the board as Yashasvi Jaiswal (53 off 25), Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 off 43) and Ishan Kishan (52 off 32) all cracked half-centuries.

Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) and Prasidh Krishna (3/41) then starred with the ball as India held Australia to 191/9.

Jaiswal got off to a blazing start with the willow. He clobbered Sean Abbott for three fours and two sixes off consecutive deliveries in the fourth over as India raced past the 50-run mark.

The left-handed zoomed past his half-century with three successive fours off Nathan Ellis in the last over of the powerplay. The opener fell in the same over, mistiming a big hit to short third man.

Following Jaiswal’s exit, Gaikwad and Kishan added 87 runs for the second wicket. Gaikwad was comparatively sedate in his innings, but Kishan kept finding the big hits to ensure India did not lose momentum. He struck three fours and four sixes before being caught at deep point off Marcus Stoinis’ bowling.

Suryakumar Yadav (19 off 10) struck a couple of impressive sixes before perishing to Ellis. Yet again, Rinku Singh provided the finishing touches, slamming four fours and two sixes in his whirlwind knock of 31* from just nine balls.

Indian bowlers keep chipping away as Australia falter in big chase

Chasing 236, Australia never got themselves into any position to gun down the score. The openers managed to take 31 off the first two overs, but Bishnoi struck in the third over, knocking over Matthew Short (19) with a googly. Tilak Varma then took a brilliantly judged catch to dismiss last match centurion Josh Inglis (2) off Bishnoi.

Glenn Maxwell (12) was then caught at long-on off Axar Patel’s bowling. Australia had slipped to 53/3 in the sixth over. Another good catch from Jaiswal ended Steven Smith’s (19) stay at the crease as he mistimed a short ball off Krishna.

Marcus Stoinis (45 off 25), Tim David (37 off 22) and Matthew Wade (42* off 23) fought hard for the Aussies, but all it did was reduce was the margin of defeat.

Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs Australia T20I?

Jaiswal, Gaikwad and Kishan scored for fine fifties for India, while Rinku played a terrific cameo. With the ball, Bishnoi and Krishna impressed with three scalps each.

For Australia, Ellis claimed three wickets, while Stoinis and Wade contributed 40s with the willow.

Jaiswal was named Player of the Match for his quick-fire half-century and two catches.