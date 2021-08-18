"It was the most critical kind of contribution" - Aakash Chopra on the Cheteshwar Pujara-Ajinkya Rahane partnership

Aakash Chopra has picked Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's second-innings partnership as one of the principal contributors to India's win in the Lord's Test.

Rahane joined Pujara in the middle when Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion, with India ahead of the hosts by just 28 runs. The duo added exactly 100 runs for the fourth wicket and also tired out the English attack in the process by stonewalling them for almost fifty overs.

While reflecting on Team India's positives from the Lord's Test in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra singled out the contributions of Pujara and Rahane. He said:

"It was the biggest positive according to me, the most critical kind of contribution. If you weigh it in terms of runs, you will say it is okay, what's the problem. When it was going on, people were saying that nothing is going to happen if they play so slow, you are not giving yourself the chance to win."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Team India might have lost the Lord's Test on the fourth day itself had it not been for the resistance provided by Pujara and Rahane. Chopra elaborated:

"I am talking about Rahane and Pujara. They batted through an entire session and added 49 runs in that second session. If they had not batted, you would have packed your bags at the end of the fourth day's play itself and moved towards Leeds, you would not have won that match."

Can there still be a result in this test match at Lords or will it be a draw ? India need 250 runs ahead to declare - but time running out. Terrific character shown by Pujara & Rahane to fight back & put India ahead !!! Love the ebs & flows of test cricket. @SkyCricket ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 15, 2021

Aakash Chopra also highlighted a mind-boggling stat that India have never lost a Test match when Pujara and Rahane have put together at least 50 runs.

Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara playing for their places

Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara came into the Lord's Test with a string of low scores behind them

Aakash Chopra highlighted that a lot of critics were questioning Rahane and Pujara's spot in the playing XI ahead of the Lord's Test. He observed:

"Both of them had so much pressure, they were trying to save their places. Everyone was asking Pujara to be dropped, half of the people were saying that Rahane should also be dropped."

The former Indian opener signed off by stating that the pair have put to bed all speculation about their position in the team for now. Chopra explained:

"They said wait a minute, we are still there. If you talk from this series' perspective, they have put a full stop to the speculations for some time. I think that's the best thing that has happened to this Indian cricket team because the time had not come to replace Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane."

After Kohli's wicket the match was looking dusted just as when Pujara and Rahane reminded us of their value



I hope they pick up form from here and score big in this series pic.twitter.com/NLQlLlfqnP — Babarcasm🇮🇳 (@LoyalDanelFan) August 15, 2021

Rahane's 61-run knock came off 146 deliveries and included five hits to the fence. On the other hand, Pujara played out 206 balls during his 45-run effort.

Edited by Sai Krishna