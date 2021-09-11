IND vs ENG 2021: England angry at Ravi Shastri's 'reckless' book launch, Indians say infection came from sharing lifts - Reports

A day after the fifth India-England Test in Manchester was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting camp, squad members from both sides have hurled contrasting claims on where the infection came from.

According to a report in The Sun, the hosts are displeased with Indian head coach Ravi Shastri's 'reckless' behavior by publicly launching his new book "Stargazing: The Players in My Life." The event was attended by around 150 people not wearing masks in a mostly closed complex.

England sources in the report also suggested that the infection could have come from Indian players traveling outside the hotel premises. The report stated:

"England insist a couple of Indian players were spotted in a well-known department store in Manchester on Thursday, while another attended a photoshoot. At least one backroom staff member was also seen in the city. The team travelled by train rather than coach from London to Manchester on Tuesday."

Furious England say India were out in Manchester before Test was cancelled https://t.co/TbXsCvaPts — Sun Sport (@SunSport) September 10, 2021

On the other hand, Indian players reportedly believe the source of the infection could have been the common lifts at The Oval, the venue of the fourth Test, which saw them come in close contact with the public. Moreover, if the issue of a bio-secure breach is brought in front of an adjudicator, India are likely to bring up the multiple pitch invasions of YouTuber blogger Jarvo, in their defense.

Indian and English players might leave early for IPL

Update: The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test.



Details: https://t.co/5EiVOPPOBB — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2021

Now, even as the book launch event, the source of the infection and the possibility of completing the series are all being probed, attention is set to turn to IPL 2021's UAE leg.

The Sun also reported that Indian players, originally slated to fly out to the Middle East on September 15, might do so early. They are perturbed about the spread of infection in the camp and want to reach the safety of a stricter bubble with their franchises as soon as possible. Five English players - Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan - are likely to go with them.

