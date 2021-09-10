"NO PLAY TODAY" - Dinesh Karthik Tweets about the fifth Test between India and England

Dinesh Karthik has announced through his official Twitter account that there will be no play today in Manchester. India and England are expected to meet in the series finale today at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Ever since a member of the Indian support staff tested positive for Covid-19 recently, the future of the fifth Test between India and England has been uncertain. On Thursday night, all the Team India players returned a negative result for Covid-19. For a while, it looked like the match will continue as per the schedule.

However, several reports are coming in that the match will be postponed and will begin after a day or two. In this regard, Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter and said:

NO PLAY TODAY ok Tata bye bye #ENGvsIND

Rohit Sharma's evolution as a Test opener is a terrific lesson for those aspiring cricketers: Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman

The former Indian batsman heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for performing admirably while opening the batting in the current series against England. He applauded Rohit's grit and determination to curb his natural instincts and play according to conditions to cater to the needs of the team. In his column for TOI, Laxman wrote:

"His evolution as a Test opener is a terrific lesson for those aspiring for a successful career in any chosen field. One of the all-time greats in white-ball formats, Rohit has committed to establishing himself as a Test batsman. He has been fantastic this year, and the second innings hundred, his first away from home, will remain his most cherished."

Laxman went on to add that Rohit has matured over the last two years. The former Indian batsman wrote:

"Since embracing the opening role two years back, Rohit has put his attacking instincts on the backburner overseas, batting out of character without looking out of sync."

It will be interesting to see what happens with the future of the fifth Test. We are awaiting official confirmation from either BCCI or ECB at the moment.

