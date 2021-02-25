Sachin Tendulkar makes interesting observation about the color of Ahmedabad pitch

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar feels that the colour of Ahmedabad pitch for the pink-ball Test between India and England may remain the same throughout the match.

According to Sachin Tendulkar, Sabarmati river’s close proximity to the Narendra Modi Stadium will continue to bring in moisture. As a result, the colour the Ahmedabad pitch might not change during the course of the game.

The Master Blaster shared his observation regarding the Ahmedabad pitch on Twitter. India dominated Day 1 of the pink-ball Test, after England won the toss and decided to bat first.

I have noticed that the Sabarmati river’s close proximity to the ground, will continue to bring in moisture. As a result of this, don’t be surprised if the colour of the wicket continues to remain the same throughout the game.#INDvENG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2021

There was a major debate ahead of the day-night Test over how the pink ball would behave and also the challenge for batsmen during the twilight period. In contrast to expectations, left-arm spinner Axar Patel took six wickets as India rolled over England for 112 in 48.4 overs.

In response, India managed to reach 99 for 3 at stumps, having played 33 overs. The Indian openers, Shubman Gill in particular, struggled while batting under artificial lights.

The young batsman faced 51 balls for his 11 and was eventually dismissed top-edging a short ball from Jofra Archer. Spin came into play for England as well.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach trapped Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck while Indian skipper Virat Kohli was cleaned up by the same bowler, just before stumps in Ahmedabad.

Can’t blame Ahmedabad pitch for England collapse: Graeme Swann

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann said that the Ahmedabad pitch had nothing to do with England’s batting collapse on day 1 of the pink-ball Test.

According to the former spinner, England batsmen were stuck to their crease and allowed Indian bowlers to dominate.

Speaking to Star Sports, Swann observed:

"You can't blame the pitch; it is what it is. England have turned out, and they got a turning pitch. They have got to expect it as they have been vulnerable on a turning pitch. Some of the dismissals were like rabbits stuck in the headlights, stuck in the crease. They need to be more proactive. It's tough as a batsman, but England have to do better."

India are in a dominant position in the pink-ball Test, trailing England by only 13 runs with seven wickets in hand.

If India manage to win the third Test, they will improve their chances of making the World Test Championship (WTC) final significantly.

India need to win the series 2-1 or 3-1 to progress to the WTC final. New Zealand have already qualified for the same.