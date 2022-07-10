IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

England beat India by 17 runs in the third T20I match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. Chasing a massive 216 to complete a clean sweep, the Men in Blue fell short despite a superb 117 off 55 deliveries from Suryakumar Yadav as the visitors ended on 198-9.

Earlier, England put up an impressive 215- 7 after winning the toss and batting first. Dawid Malan top-scored with 77 off 39 deliveries, while Liam Livingstone chipped in with an unbeaten 29-ball 42.

Suryakumar Yadav came into bat after India lost Rishabh Pant (1) and Virat Kohli (11) cheaply in their pursuit of a tall target. The 31-year-old smacked 14 fours and six sixes in an incredible display of big hitting. Due to lack of support from the other end, though, India were always on the backfoot despite Yadav's brilliance.

BCCI @BCCI



India win the T20I series - .



Scorecard bit.ly/ENGvIND-3RDT20I A gritty performance from #TeamIndia but England win the third #ENGvIND T20I.India win the T20I seriesScorecard A gritty performance from #TeamIndia but England win the third #ENGvIND T20I. India win the T20I series 2️⃣-1️⃣. 👍 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/ENGvIND-3RDT20I https://t.co/IVg72dACbu

India got off to a disastrous start in their chase of 216, slipping to 34-3 at the end of the powerplay. Pant perished looking to slog Reece Topley, ending up nicking the ball to the wicketkeeper.

Kohli smashed David Willey for four and a six off consecutive deliveries but was out off the very next ball for 11. He stepped out and tried to whack a wide length ball through the covers. However, he failed to get the elevation, and Jason Roy at short extra-cover took a good catch moving to his left.

India captain Rohit Sharma also fell for 11 off 12. He was outsmarted by a slower delivery from Topley and was caught at deep forward square leg. Suryakumar Yadav gave some much-needed momentum to the Indian innings, beginning the seventh over bowled by Willey with a four and a six.

The right-hander looked in superb touch, thumping Livingstone for three fours in the ninth over. Shreyas Iyer joined in by lofting Moeen Ali for a six over deep midwicket. At the halfway stage of their chase, India reached 82 for 3.

Yadav reached a fine fifty off 32 balls to keep Team India’s hopes alive. Three sixes came in the 13th over bowled by Livingstone, two off Yadav's bat as India were on the charge. More brilliant strokes followed off the right-hander’s willow as he smashed his way into the 90s.

India’s chances, though, suffered a setback as Iyer fell for 28 off 23, with India needing 66 off the last five overs. He was once again done in by a short ball, only managing to guide a rising delivery from Topley to the wicketkeeper.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, brought up a sensational 48-ball hundred with a four off Willey through third man. India, though, lost Dinesh Karthik (6) at the other end, who was trapped leg before wicket by Willey.

Ravindra Jadeja came in and launched a low full-toss from Richard Gleeson over long-off for a maximum. The England pacer, though, had his revenge on the very next ball with a yorker that trapped the left-hander lbw for 7.

With 41 needed off the last two overs, Suryakumar Yadav played some brilliant shots, slamming Moeen for two fours and a six. His valiant innings, though, ended when he failed to time a length ball and was caught at long-off to end the visitors’ faint hopes.

Malan, Livingstone sizzle as England post 215-7

Dawid Malan top-scored for the hosts with a blazing 77. Pic: Getty Images

Malan (77) and Livingstone (42*) came up with impressive knocks as England put up 215 -7 after winning the toss and batting first. The two batters had fun against an inexperienced Indian bowling attack, as the visitors rested their key bowlers, having already won the series. Malan smashed six fours and five sixes, while Livingstone clobbered four maximums.

Jos Buttler got England off to a quick start, clubbing Umran Malik for two fours and a six in the second over. The England captain’s good-looking knock, though, ended on 18 when he dragged a slower length ball from Avesh Khan back onto his stumps. Left-arm spinner Jadeja was introduced in the fifth over, and Roy helped himself to a four and a six.

Malan could have been dismissed for 4in the last over of the powerplay, but Harshal Patel failed to latch on to a return catch on his follow-through. At the other end, Roy’s innings ended on 27, as he top-edged a back of a length delivery from Malik to the wicketkeeper. Patel cleaned up Phil Salt (8) with a slow yorker, but England ended the halfway stage at a decent 86-3.

Malan teed off in the second half of the innings, racing to a fifty off 30 deliveries. He did not stop after that, whacking Malik for four and six off consecutive deliveries. Livingstone joined the fun by swiping Avesh Khan for a maximum through midwicket. In the 16th over bowled by Harshal Patel, the left-hander helped himself to consecutive sixes off full-tosses.

Bishnoi gave India some respite, striking twice in the 17th over. Malan perished after miscuing an attempted big hit, while Moeen Ali (0) was caught at point off a leading edge. Harshal Patel could have had Livingstone on 36, but Kohli dropped a sitter at deep midwicket. A couple of meaty blows by Chris Jordan (11) in the last over bowled by Malik lifted England to 215.

India vs England 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd T20I?

Malan played the key role in England’s 200-plus total, top-scoring with 77 off 39 deliveries. Livingstone contributed a handy 42*. Topley stood out with the ball, dismissing Pant, Rohit Sharma and Iyer.

For India, Bishnoi and Patel claimed two wickets amid the carnage. Suryakumar Yadav then launched an extraordinary assault on the English bowlers to give the visitors hope.

Topley, though, was named the 'Player of the Match' for his three-wicket haul in a high-scoring clash.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far