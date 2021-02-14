What would be a good first-innings total on the turning Chennai track? Rohit Sharma answers

India opener Rohit Sharma feels that 350 could be a good first-innings total in the ongoing second Test in Chennai, considering the turning nature of the surface.

Rohit Sharma led the way with a stupendous 161 off 231 balls as India posted an impressive 300 for 6 on the board at stumps on Day 1.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the first day’s play, Rohit Sharma opined that another 50 runs in the first innings would put India in a commanding position. He said in this regard:

"I feel 350 would be a good total on this wicket, and we have four wickets left. So we will hope Pant and Axar play long innings. Try and make as many runs as possible, as we know this wicket will start turning a lot from the second and third day, as we can see the rough patches.”

India lost three wickets in the last session, as England fought back hard. The hosts will resume Day 2 with Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 33 and debutant Axar Patel not out on 5.

DO NOT MISS: The @ImRo45 show at Chepauk 👌👌



The Hitman was in fine form as he bludgeoned 1⃣8⃣ fours & 2⃣ sixes in his knock of 1⃣6⃣1⃣ in the 1st innings of the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG Test against England in Chennai. 👏👏#TeamIndia



Watch 🎥👉 https://t.co/HIwRGK26E1 pic.twitter.com/wT3Qeh66ay — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane has contributed runs for the team in difficult times: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane featured in a crucial 162-run stand for the fourth wicket after India slumped to 86 for 3. While Rohit Sharma notched up his seventh Test hundred, Rahane scored a well-compiled 67.

The Indian opener praised Rahane for his fighting knock, wondering why he is always in the line of fire. He said in this regard:

Advertisement

"Ajinkya is one of our top players. He has done extremely well, and has played some crucial knocks. Time and again, he has stood for the team in times of crisis. And today also, our partnership was crucial, as we had lost three wickets before lunch. And when he came into bat, we needed a good partnership."

Rohit Sharma continued:

"He has contributed with runs for the team in difficult times. So I don't get that why is there so much fuss about him. But anyways, Ajinkya's knock was important for the team at that time, and our partnership was also necessary".

After losing the first Test at the same venue by a whopping 227 runs, India will be keen to win the second Test and draw parity in the four-match series.