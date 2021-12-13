"He deserves that chance to bat ahead of Shreyas Iyer" - Sanjay Bangar prefers Hanuma Vihari for the no.5 spot against South Africa

Sanjay Bangar has cast his vote for Hanuma Vihari ahead of Shreyas Iyer for a middle-order spot in the Indian team for the Test series against South Africa.

The Indian selectors opted not to pick Vihari for the home Test series against New Zealand and instead sent him to South Africa with the India-A squad to acclimatize to the conditions. Iyer, who was given a chance in the middle order instead, smashed a century and a half-century on debut to put his hat in the ring.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Sanjay Bangar was asked to choose between Vihari, Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane for the no.5 spot. He responded:

"If the choice has to be between Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari, I would tilt towards Hanuma Vihari because of the kind of service he has done. He deserves that chance to bat ahead of Shreyas Iyer in an overseas Test match."

However, the former India batting coach acknowledged that Iyer would be extremely confident following his exploits against the Kiwis. Bangar said:

"I think Shreyas at the moment is high on confidence. If the thinking of the team management is that young careers have to begin in Indian conditions, so there is a confidence for Shreyas Iyer."

Sanjay Bangar shared his reasons for opting to go with Vihari. He explained:

"But look at Hanuma Vihari. He is somebody who has played the hard yards, who has got a hundred in West Indies, he saved a Test match for you in Sydney. Whenever he was asked to open the innings, he did that. He played on a single leg to save a Test match and he got a hundred."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hanuma Vihari against South Africa A:



- 25 (53).

- 54 (164).

- 72 (116).

- 50* (133).



- Vihari has been exceptional in South Africa, he'll be key for India. Hanuma Vihari against South Africa A:- 25 (53).- 54 (164).- 72 (116).- 50* (133).- Vihari has been exceptional in South Africa, he'll be key for India.

Vihari hasn't played for India since his match-saving knock in the Sydney Test against Australia. While he was ruled out due to injury for the home Tests against England, he didn't get a game when India visited England and wasn't part of the squad for the New Zealand series.

"I will find it very difficult to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane" - Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar almost ruled out Ajinkya Rahane's chances of figuring in the playing XI

Sanjay Bangar also reckons that Ajinkya Rahane might struggle to make India's playing XI. He reasoned:

"I will find it very difficult to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane. Because you do require experience but you do not require too much experience, you also require form, you require youth and you require exuberance."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Ajinkya Rahane has started Practice ahead of the South Africa tour. Ajinkya Rahane has started Practice ahead of the South Africa tour. https://t.co/8qZ1MnkM1W

Also Read Article Continues below

Rahane has been going through a horrendous run with the bat lately. However, his excellent record in South Africa, where he averages more than 50, could work to his advantage.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hanuma Vihari play ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the first Test? Yes No 11 votes so far