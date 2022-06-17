IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs South Africa match?

India beat South Africa by 82 runs in yesterday’s T20I match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. With the emphatic win, the hosts squared the five-match series 2-2.

Sent into bat after losing yet another toss, India recovered from 81 for 4 to post a challenging 169 for 6. Dinesh Karthik (55 off 27) played a blazing knock and registered his maiden T20I fifty. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also contributed a crucial 46 off 31.

Avesh Khan then claimed 4 for 18 to rip apart the Proteas in their chase. The South Africans managed a paltry 87, their lowest-ever T20I total. For India, this was their biggest win over South Africa in the format by margin of runs.

Defending a total of 169, India did well in the powerplay to reduce South Africa to 35 for 2. Skipper Temba Bavuma had to retire hurt on 8 at the start of the fourth over, having injured his left elbow while diving at the non-striker's end.

Things got worse for the visitors as Quinton de Kock was run out for 14. He was involved in a horrible mix-up with Dwaine Pretorius and was left stranded in the end.

In the last over of the powerplay, Avesh sent Pretorius back for a six-ball duck. The all-rounder attempted to slog the pacer to the on side but only ended up getting a nick, which landed in the gloves of the keeper.

Yuzvendra Chahal then struck a massive blow to send back Heinrich Klaasen for 8. The Proteas batter missed his sweep against a full and straight delivery and was trapped right in front of the stumps. The hosts were in command at the halfway stage of the innings, having restricted South Africa to 58 for 3.

Harshal Patel had South Africa in greater trouble when he knocked over David Miller for 9 with a back-of-length delivery that proved too good for even the in-form batter. Perhaps South Africa’s last ray of hope, Rassie van der Dussen perished for a run-a-ball 20, holing out to deep-midwicket off an Avesh length ball.

The young pacer accelerated India’s victory march by claiming two more scalps in the over. After flooring Marco Jansen (12) with a bouncer, he had the left-hander caught at deep-midwicket off the very next ball. Keshav Maharaj (0) was foxed by a cutter and miscued a heave to mid-on.

Chahal claimed his second wicket off the last ball of his spell as Anrich Nortje (1) edged a slog to point. Axar Patel helped himself to a wicket, having Lungi Ngidi (4) caught at long-on. That was the end of the game with Bavuma not returning to bat.

Dinesh Karthik blitz lifts India to 169 for 6

Dinesh Karthik registered his career-best T20I score. Pic: Getty Images

Karthik slammed a brilliant 55 off 27 balls, his maiden T20I half-century, as Team India recovered from a poor start to post a competitive 169 for 6. Karthik walked into bat in the 13th over of the innings, with the Men in Blue struggling at 81 for 4.

He featured in a whirlwind fifth-wicket stand of 65 with Hardik (46 off 31) to give the Indian innings some much-needed boost. The hosts clubbed 73 runs off the last five overs.

India got off to an unconvincing start after being sent into bat. Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) poked at a back-of-length delivery from Ngidi that seamed away and nicked the ball. Shreyas Iyer (4) was trapped lbw by an inducker from Jansen as South Africa used to review to overturn the on-field decision of not out.

Ishan Kishan (27) looked in good touch once again before his attempted ramp off Nortje’s first ball ended up as a top-edge to the keeper. Hardik got some momentum into the innings by heaving Tabraiz Shamsi for consecutive sixes.

However, Rishabh Pant (17) again perished while attempting to go after a wide ball outside off stump from Maharaj.

Karthik began the fightback for India by smashing Nortje for two fours in the 16th over. Another boundary off Hardik’s bat meant 15 runs came off the over. In the next over, Karthik hammered Maharaj for three fours.

A sweep behind square was followed by a straight drive over the bowler’s head and a premeditated reverse pull as DK toyed with the bowling.

The 18th started with Karthik slog-sweeping Pretorius for a maximum over deep square leg. This was followed by two more fours. After clobbering a six off Ngidi in the penultimate over. Hardik perished to the pacer thanks to a brilliant catch by Shasmi in the deep.

Karthik reached his maiden T20I fifty in style, slapping the first ball of the last over from Pretorius over deep-midwicket for six. He fell next ball but his smashing knock ensured India finished with a fighting total.

India vs South Africa 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 4th T20I?

Karthik played a superb innings under pressure. With the South African bowlers on top, he swung the momentum of the game with his clean striking. Hardik was impressive in his 46, hitting three fours and as many sixes.

With the ball, pacer Avesh was just too good for South Africa while Chahal had another good game, claiming 2 for 21.

For South Africa, Ngidi was the standout bowler with 2 for 20, but there were no significant contributions from their batters.

Karthik was named Player of the Match for his game-changing innings.

