IND vs SA 2022: Weather report in Delhi for today's 3rd ODI

India will lock horns with South Africa in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after the Men in Blue bounced back strongly to win the second game in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9.

Batting first, the tourists posted 278 in their 50 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79). Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with figures of 3/38 in his 10 overs.

In reply, the hosts rode on a match-winning 161-run partnership between Ishan Kishan (93) and Shreyas Iyer (113*) to gun down the target in 45.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Sanju Samson also chipped in with an unbeaten 30-run knock.

Despite brimming with confidence, India will have their task cut out in the series decider. The openers will hope to put on a good showing after failing to do so in the last two games.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be worried about skipper Temba Bavuma's poor form ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He is going through an extended lean patch with the bat and will hope to hit the strides soon. The right-handed batter missed the second ODI as he was unwell.

India vs South Africa - Weather update: Rain predicted

BCCI @BCCI - Toss has been delayed.



There will be an official inspection at 1:30 PM IST.



#TeamIndia | #INDvSA UPDATE from Delhi- Toss has been delayed.There will be an official inspection at 1:30 PM IST. UPDATE from Delhi 🚨 - Toss has been delayed.There will be an official inspection at 1:30 PM IST.#TeamIndia | #INDvSA

Temperatures will hover around 28 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday. There will be significant cloud cover, meaning it will not be that humid for the players.

According to accuweather.com, there is a 40 percent chance of precipitation, with a 24 percent chance of thunderstorms.

We might witness significant rain delays during the game. The toss has already been delayed and will now take place at 1.45 pm IST. The match is expected to start at 2.15 pm IST.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: "Day off with the boys" - Virat Kohli hangs out with teammates in Perth

Poll : 0 votes