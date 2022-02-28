"These scores aren't enough" - Salman Butt on Sanju Samson's performances in the India-Sri Lanka T20I series 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes Sanju Samson must convert his starts with the bat to be able to carve a niche for himself in team India's star-studded line-up.

He feels that while the 27-year-old has got the talent, he must find a way to maximize run-scoring output.

Speaking on his YouTube channel following India's dominant 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I on Sunday, Butt highlighted that Samson has failed to score consistently at the highest level.

Butt said:

"Sanju Samson did hit some wonderful strokes in this game but managed just 18 runs. These scores aren't enough. He has the talent, but the output is lacking. He needs to work on the output to be able to cement his place in the side at this level. There are a lot of players coming into the Indian team and he will have to be exceptional to make a place for him,"

Samson was asked to open in the final T20I against Sri Lanka in the absence of Ishan Kishan. The batter failed to grab the opportunity and was dismissed for 18 runs in the clash.

He showcased stunning form in the previous fixture, slamming 39 runs from 25 deliveries. However, he could not convert it into a big score and perished against Lahiru Kumara.

"It seems like Shreyas Iyer alone is enough for the Sri Lankan team" - Salman Butt

Butt added that India's Shreyas Iyer alone was enough to dominate the struggling Sri Lankan side. The talented youngster slammed unbeaten half-centuries in all three fixtures of the T20I series and emerged as the top performer in the white-ball rubber.

He said:

"Sri Lanka just don't seem to have enough power to compete against India. It seems like Shreyas Iyer alone is enough for the Sri Lankan team as they have not been able to get him out. He's playing with great confidence and control."

Sri Lanka have a chance to redeem themselves by coming up with an improved performance in the forthcoming two-match Test series. The 1st Test is slated to begin on March 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

