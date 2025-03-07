India vs Pakistan pitch to be reused for 2025 Champions Trophy final: Reports

India and New Zealand are set to square off in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the pitch for the final will be the same one that hosted the India-Pakistan encounter on February 23.

The pitch during the game was slow and sluggish, with India bowling 26 overs of spin. Axar Patel bowled 10 overs, returning figures of 1/49, while Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets for 40 runs in his nine-over spell. Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with 1/40 from seven overs. Pakistan were dismissed for 241 in 49.4 overs, with Saud Shakeel top-scoring with 62 off 76 balls.

In response, Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, as India won by six wickets with 45 balls to spare. Pakistan’s premier spinner, Abrar Ahmed, bowled brilliantly, finishing with 1/28 in his 10-over spell.

The pitch for the final is expected to be similar—slow and sluggish, providing plenty of assistance to spinners. From India’s perspective, given that Varun Chakaravarthy has played in the last two matches and considering the pitch conditions, the team is likely to stick with the same playing XI.

India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs in the group-stage match

This final encounter won’t be the first meeting between India and New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The two teams previously faced off in their final Group A match on Sunday, March 2, in Dubai.

Asked to bat first, India lost their top three—Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (2), and Virat Kohli (11)—early. However, the middle order stepped up, with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 79 off 98 balls. Axar Patel (42), KL Rahul (23), and Hardik Pandya (45) also made valuable contributions, and India finished with 249/9 in their 50 overs.

In response, Kane Williamson (81) was the lone fighter for New Zealand, as the rest of the batting lineup struggled. Varun Chakaravarthy was outstanding with the ball for India, taking five wickets as the Kiwis were bowled out for 205, falling short by 44 runs.

