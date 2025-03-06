“Absolutely ridiculous” - Former RCB teammate’s massive statement on Virat Kohli’s IPL 2024 performance

Former South Africa cricketer and Virat Kohli's ex-RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) teammate, AB de Villiers hit back at the Indian batter's criticism regarding his strike-rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Talking on JioHostar in a discussion about Virat Kohli's strike-rate during the IPL 2024 season, AB de Villiers stated that the scrutiny was 'absolutely ridiculous' and that Kohli did what was asked of him.

“The scrutiny over Virat’s strike rate was absolutely ridiculous. He had done exactly what his team needed from him. It’s all about the situation. When he has someone at the other end he trusts, you see him experiment and play with more freedom. But when that’s not the case, he stays true to his natural game—anchoring the innings when needed," he said.

Notably, Virat Kohli was the top run-getter in IPL 2024, amassing 741 runs from 15 innings at an average of 61.75 with a hundred and five half-centuries, at a strike-rate of 154.69.

In the same conversation, former South African captain Graeme Smith added that the criticism was unfair and that Kohli carried RCB's batting with others not meeting expectations.

While Kohli scored 741 runs, the second highest run-getter for RCB was Faf du Plessis with 438 runs, followed by Rajat Patidar with 395.

“The criticism surrounding Virat’s strike rate last season was completely unfair. He had single-handedly carried RCB’s batting line-up, which is a massive responsibility, especially when others around him weren’t delivering," Smith expressed.

Former all-rounders reflect on Virat Kohli's strike-rate in IPL 2024

Kohli won the 'Orange Cap' in IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris also weighed in on the discussion. Styris opined that Virat Kohli's strike-rate in the powerplay was not an issue but that the challenge came later when he needed to accelerate further.

“Kohli’s strike rate was never an issue during the power-play. The challenge came after that, where he needed to shift gears and be more aggressive," he said.

Former Australian all-rounder and Virat Kohli's ex-RCB teammate, Shane Watson stated that the Indian batter was aware that he had to change his style to stay up to date with the modern T20 game.

“He knew that if he doesn’t increase his scoring rate, if he doesn’t allow himself more freedom at the crease instead of playing it safe, he risks being left behind in the modern T20 game," Watson stated.

While RCB made the playoffs in IPL 2024, their hunt for a maiden title in the league continues. They lost in the eliminator to Rajasthan Royals last season. The Bengaluru-based franchise will play the opening clash of the IPL 2025 season against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

