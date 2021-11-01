T20 World Cup 2021: "India won 12 times over Pakistan, did you think that will keep happening forever" - Inzamam-ul-Haq cites media pressure as a factor behind poor display vs NZ 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq noted media pressure as one of the reasons behind Team India's poor display against New Zealand. He reckons that India are yet to get over the loss and need to realize that it is just a game of cricket, at the end of the day.

Inzamam feels that the Indian team were criticized beyond measure after their loss to Pakistan and the result was evident with their tentative body language. The Men In Blue recorded their second straight loss in the group stage and need a specific set of results in order to make it to the semifinals. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

"India could not come back into the game after the pressure that was put on them by social media following the match against Pakistan. Win and loss is part of the game, India won 12 times over Pakistan, did you think that will keep happening forever. They were criticized so much, the result of that was seen yesterday."

After a 10-wicket loss to Pakistan to open their campaign, they were handed an 8-wicket loss by New Zealand. This could possibly mark the first tournament since the 2012 T20 World Cup where India won't be a part of the final four.

I was so stunned after they shuffled the top order: Inzamam

Inzamam failed to understand how a single minor injury forced India to revamp their entire top-order. Following Suryakumar's omission due to an injury, Rohit Sharma was pushed down to No.3 with Ishan Kishan donning the opener's role. Virat Kohli played further down the middle order at No.4. The ploy did not work as India was reduced to 48-4 by the 11th over. Inzamam added:

"The Indian bowling unit were not even present during the chase, the target to defend was low, but still they were never there. I was so stunned after they shuffled the top order, just after one match."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India are left with plenty of questions to answer as their campaign takes a serious hit when it comes to qualifying for the semifinals. The team will travel to Abu Dhabi to face Afghanistan on Wednesday in a vital contest that may, at the same time, prove to be irrelevant.

Edited by Diptanil Roy