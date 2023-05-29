IPL 2023 Final: What happens if rain plays spoilsport in CSK vs GT final on reserve day as well - likely scenarios explained

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), which was scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28, had to be postponed due to rain.

Weather permitting, the big finale will now be held at the same venue on Monday, May 29. The ground staff tried hard to get play underway on Sunday, but constant rain meant that wasn’t possible. After waiting for more than three hours past the scheduled start of play, the umpires finally decided to postpone the IPL 2023 final to Monday.

An official statement on the iplt20.com website confirmed:

“The TATA IPL Final of the 2023 edition involving Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans has been rescheduled to the reserved day, Monday, May 29th due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad. Fans who had their tickets for the TATA IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th."

The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final on Monday is scheduled to begin on the same time as Sunday - 7:30 PM IST.

How rain on reserve day could affect the IPL 2023 Final between CSK and GT

There are varying reports over cut-off timings in case rain affects the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on the reserve day as well. As per ESPNcricinfo, a full 20-overs-per-side match can be started latest by 9:35 pm.

Further, the cut-off time for a five-overs-per-side game has been set at 12:06 am. If even a five-over final is not possible, a Super Over will be played. As per some reports, the cut-off for a Super Over is 1:20 am.

If even a Super Over cannot be held on Monday, Gujarat Titans will be declared winners of IPL 2023 by virtue of having finished higher than Chennai on the points table in the league stage.

Are there chances of rain affecting CSK vs GT final on reserve day?

According to AccuWeather, conditions in Ahmedabad will be cloudy on Monday as well, with thunderstorms in spots likely in the afternoon. The probability of precipitation is 40 percent.

It will remain partly cloudy in the evening, with cloud cover of 34 percent. The evening temperature is expected to be around 32 degree Celsius.

