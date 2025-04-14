IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 30 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14. LSG are fourth in the points table, with eight points from four matches. As for CSK, they are down in 10th place, with a solitary win from six matches.

Lucknow are on a three-match winning streak. In their last clash, they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in a home game. Bowling first, LSG did a good job of restricting GT to 180-6 as Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each. In the chase, Nicholas Pooran (61 off 34) and Aiden Markram (58 off 31) flourished again as Lucknow cruised home in 19.3 overs.

Chennai suffered their fifth consecutive loss in IPL 2025 when they went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at Chepauk in their previous match. Batting first, CSK came up with a lethargic effort to be held to 103-9. Their entire batting line-up looked out of sync. In the chase, KKR had it easy as they cruised home in just 10.1 overs, handing Chennai an embarrassing defeat.

IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match can be watched on the Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports' official X handle, the Lucknow versus Chennai match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of the LSG vs CSK match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The game will begin at 7:30 PM, while the toss will be held at 7:00 PM.

IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the Lucknow vs Chennai IPL 2025 clash can be followed on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Fans will need a subscription to watch the game. JioHotstar currently has three annual subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan is also available at ₹499/year.

Meanwhile, the special Reliance Jio offer for IPL 2025 will end on April 15. The special plan allows users free 90-day free access to JioHotstar on TV/ Mobile in 4K on a recharge of ₹299. Those who don't have a Jio SIM can purchase one and enjoy benefits of the special recharge plan.

