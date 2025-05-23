IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Can GT secure a top two finish after their 33-run loss against LSG?

Gujarat Titans lost by 33 runs in their most recent game against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. It seems to have eaten into some of the franchise's advantage in finishing in one of the top two spots in the points table. The match was played at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad, with GT donning the lavender jersey to raise Cancer awareness.

Electing to bowl first, GT bowlers were shown every corner of the park. A Mitchell Marsh century ensured LSG finished with 235/2 at the end of their 20 overs. Chasing 236, GT's famed top three of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, all got starts but couldn't convert them. Shahrukh Khan (57 off 29) scored a brisk half century, and Sherfane Rutherford (38 off 22) played a supporting act. It saw them put up a fight but still fall short, ending with 202/9 after their 20 overs.

The loss sees GT's impressive net run rate of 0.8 drop down to 0.6 while they still hold onto the top spot in the table. However, they aren't safe there for long enough. A loss for them in their next game against Chennai Super Kings and wins for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in their next games will see them drop down to number three. They will have 8 points in 14 games, while RCB and PBKS will assume the top two spots with 19 points each.

"We were right in the game till the 17th over" - Shubman Gill expresses his thoughts on the defeat against Lucknow Super Giants

GT skipper Shubman Gill believed that his side were in the game till the 17th over. However, he added that LSG's run scoring in the first innings seems to have seen them get onto the back foot. He said:

"We gave 15-20 extra. If we'd stopped them at 210-220, it would've been better; that was a huge difference. No, honestly. We bowled well in the powerplay, yes, we didn't get wickets. But they scored 180 in the next 14 overs, which was a lot. We were right in the game till the 17th over. Shahrukh and Rutherford batted well. Getting momentum back will be key in the next game."

GT played their 13th league game, which ended in a defeat. They will now be up against CSK in their last league stage game on Sunday, May 25, at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad.

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More