IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs GT match (Updated) ft. KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan

The Indian Premier League on Sunday, May 18, witnessed Delhi Capitals (DC) clashing horns against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the 60th match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. GT outclassed DC by 10 wickets, with an over to spare.

GT won the toss and chose to bowl first. DC, batting first, struggled to put runs on board, scoring just 45 runs in the powerplay. But KL Rahul stood tall and scored an unbeaten 112 facing 65 deliveries as the home side posted 199/3 on board. Abhishek Porel supported with a cameo of 30 runs.

In response, GT were fearless in the approach, with Sai Sudharsan scoring his second hundred in the IPL (108 off 61). Shubman Gill supported him with an unbeaten knock of 93 off 53. They chased down the target without losing a single wicket in their innings.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 617 108* 56.09 393 156.99 1 5 - 68 20 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 12 2 601 93* 60.1 386 155.69 - 6 - 54 23 3 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 13 13 1 523 75 43.58 331 158 - 6 - 55 26 4 SA Yadav (MI) 12 12 4 510 68* 63.75 299 170.56 - 3 - 51 26 5 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 6 JC Buttler (GT) 12 11 4 500 97* 71.42 305 163.93 - 5 1 49 22 7 KL Rahul (DC) 11 11 3 493 112* 61.62 333 148.04 1 3 - 44 20 8 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 12 12 - 458 91 38.16 267 171.53 - 4 1 48 25 9 SS Iyer (PBKS) 12 12 3 435 97* 48.33 249 174.69 - 4 1 32 27 10 N Pooran (LSG) 11 11 1 410 87* 41 204 200.98 - 4 - 34 34

Sai Sudharsan jumps to the top with his magnificent century and now has 617 runs at a strike rate of 156.99. The GT captain, Shubman Gill (previously fourth), is now in the second position with 601 runs from 12 games. Yashasvi Jaiswal (523), Suryakumar Yadav (510), Virat Kohli (505), and Jos Buttler (500) occupy the third to sixth positions, respectively.

KL Rahul jumps to the seventh position with 493 runs from 11 games at an average of 61.62. Prabhsimran Singh (458), Shreyas Iyer (435), and Nicholas Pooran (435) round off the list.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 12 12 282 47 - 369 21 4/41 17.57 7.85 13.42 1 - 2 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 12 12 258 43 - 345 20 4/18 17.25 8.02 12.9 2 - 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 4 TA Boult (MI) 12 12 253 42.1 - 358 18 4/26 19.88 8.49 14.05 1 - 5 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 282 47 - 329 17 3/22 19.35 7 16.58 - - 6 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 11 242 40.2 1 351 16 3/16 21.93 8.7 15.12 - - 7 VG Arora (KKR) 11 11 231 38.3 1 391 16 3/29 24.43 10.15 14.43 - - 8 R Sai Kishore (GT) 12 12 201 33.3 - 294 15 3/30 19.6 8.77 13.4 - - 9 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 12 12 270 45 - 406 15 4/17 27.06 9.02 18 1 - 10 Harshit Rana (KKR) 12 12 246 41 - 408 15 3/25 27.2 9.95 16.4 - -

Prasidh Krishna remains at the first spot with 21 wickets from 12 games at an economy of 7.85. Noor Ahmad (20), Josh Hazlewood (18), Trent Boult (18), and Varun Chakaravarthy (17) occupy the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions apiece.

Arshdeep Singh (16) and Vaibhav Arora (16) fill in the sixth and seventh positions. Sai Kishore jumps to the eighth position (previously tenth) with 15 wickets alongside his teammate Mohammed Siraj at the ninth position. Harshit Rana in the tenth position with 15 wickets to his name to conclude the table.

