IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs GT match (Updated) ft. KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 18, 2025 23:38 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)

The Indian Premier League on Sunday, May 18, witnessed Delhi Capitals (DC) clashing horns against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the 60th match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. GT outclassed DC by 10 wickets, with an over to spare.

GT won the toss and chose to bowl first. DC, batting first, struggled to put runs on board, scoring just 45 runs in the powerplay. But KL Rahul stood tall and scored an unbeaten 112 facing 65 deliveries as the home side posted 199/3 on board. Abhishek Porel supported with a cameo of 30 runs.

In response, GT were fearless in the approach, with Sai Sudharsan scoring his second hundred in the IPL (108 off 61). Shubman Gill supported him with an unbeaten knock of 93 off 53. They chased down the target without losing a single wicket in their innings.

also-read-trending Trending

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)12121617108*56.09393156.9915-6820
2Shubman Gill (GT)1212260193*60.1386155.69-6-5423
3YBK Jaiswal (RR)131315237543.58331158-6-5526
4SA Yadav (MI)1212451068*63.75299170.56-3-5126
5V Kohli (RCB)1111350573*63.12352143.46-7-4418
6JC Buttler (GT)1211450097*71.42305163.93-514922
7KL Rahul (DC)11113493112*61.62333148.0413-4420
8Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)1212-4589138.16267171.53-414825
9SS Iyer (PBKS)1212343597*48.33249174.69-413227
10N Pooran (LSG)1111141087*41204200.98-4-3434
Sai Sudharsan jumps to the top with his magnificent century and now has 617 runs at a strike rate of 156.99. The GT captain, Shubman Gill (previously fourth), is now in the second position with 601 runs from 12 games. Yashasvi Jaiswal (523), Suryakumar Yadav (510), Virat Kohli (505), and Jos Buttler (500) occupy the third to sixth positions, respectively.

KL Rahul jumps to the seventh position with 493 runs from 11 games at an average of 61.62. Prabhsimran Singh (458), Shreyas Iyer (435), and Nicholas Pooran (435) round off the list.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)121228247-369214/4117.577.8513.421-
2Noor Ahmad (CSK)121225843-345204/1817.258.0212.92-
3JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
4TA Boult (MI)121225342.1-358184/2619.888.4914.051-
5CV Varun (KKR)121228247-329173/2219.35716.58--
6Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)121124240.21351163/1621.938.715.12--
7VG Arora (KKR)111123138.31391163/2924.4310.1514.43--
8R Sai Kishore (GT)121220133.3-294153/3019.68.7713.4--
9Mohammed Siraj (GT)121227045-406154/1727.069.02181-
10Harshit Rana (KKR)121224641-408153/2527.29.9516.4--
Prasidh Krishna remains at the first spot with 21 wickets from 12 games at an economy of 7.85. Noor Ahmad (20), Josh Hazlewood (18), Trent Boult (18), and Varun Chakaravarthy (17) occupy the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions apiece.

Arshdeep Singh (16) and Vaibhav Arora (16) fill in the sixth and seventh positions. Sai Kishore jumps to the eighth position (previously tenth) with 15 wickets alongside his teammate Mohammed Siraj at the ninth position. Harshit Rana in the tenth position with 15 wickets to his name to conclude the table.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
