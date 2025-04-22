IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after LSG vs DC match (Updated) ft. Aiden Markram and KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants clashed horns against Delhi Capitals in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. DC emerged victorious by eight wickets and 13 balls to spare.

LSG, on losing the toss, were pushed to bat. The openers were off to a flyer, remaining wicketless in the powerplay and scoring 51 runs. Aiden Markram was exceptional with the bat, marking his fourth fifty from the last five innings.

The wicket of Aiden Markram proved to be a game-changer for DC, as the LSG batters lost wickets in quick succession, falling to 110/4. Mitchell Marsh also supported with his knock of 45, while the impact sub Ayush Badoni played a cameo of 36 facing 21 deliveries, steering the side to 159/6.

Mukesh Kumar finishes with his best figures in the league, picking up a four-fer (4/33), while a piece each to Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera.

DC, on the other hand, played a sensible knock with Abhishek Porel (51 off 36) and KL Rahul adding 69 runs to the second wicket partnership. KL Rahul (57 off 42) scored his third fifty of the season and has been in great form. Meanwhile, Axar Patel played a 20-ball cameo, scoring 34 runs, smashing four sixes and a boundary.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 8 8 - 417 82 52.12 274 152.18 - 5 - 42 15 2 N Pooran (LSG) 9 9 1 377 87* 47.12 184 204.89 - 4 - 32 31 3 JC Buttler (GT) 8 8 3 356 97* 71.2 215 165.58 - 3 1 40 13 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 8 8 - 344 81 43 214 160.74 - 4 1 33 18 5 SA Yadav (MI) 8 8 2 333 68* 55.5 205 162.43 - 2 - 33 17 6 AK Markram (LSG) 9 9 - 326 66 36.22 216 150.92 - 4 - 28 15 7 KL Rahul (DC) 7 7 2 323 93* 64.6 210 153.8 - 3 - 25 16 8 V Kohli (RCB) 8 8 3 322 73* 64.4 230 140 - 4 - 27 11 9 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 8 8 - 307 75 38.37 220 139.54 - 4 - 25 17 10 Shubman Gill (GT) 8 8 1 305 90 43.57 199 153.26 - 3 - 33 9

Sai Sudharsan leads the chart with 417 runs from eight games, while Nicholas Pooran fell for just nine. He now has 377 runs from nine games at a strike rate of 204.89.

Jos Buttler in the third position has 356 runs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh jumps to the fourth position (previously eighth) with 344 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 160.75. Suryakumar Yadav, with 333 runs, is in the fifth position at an average of 55.50.

Aiden Markram jumps to the sixth spot with 326 runs from nine games at a strike rate of 36.22. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill, with 323, 322, 307, and 305 runs, occupy the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 8 8 186 31 - 226 16 4/41 14.12 7.29 11.62 1 - 2 R Sai Kishore (GT) 8 8 143 23.5 - 196 12 3/30 16.33 8.22 11.91 - - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 8 8 162 27 - 207 12 4/18 17.25 7.66 13.5 1 - 4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 8 8 192 32 - 208 12 3/22 17.33 6.5 16 - - 5 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 8 8 173 28.5 - 242 12 3/14 20.16 8.39 14.41 - - 6 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 8 8 190 31.4 - 283 12 4/17 23.58 8.93 15.83 1 - 7 SN Thakur (LSG) 9 9 180 30 - 336 12 4/34 28 11.2 15 1 - 8 HH Pandya (MI) 7 7 132 22 - 196 11 5/36 17.81 8.9 12 - 1 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 8 8 162 27 - 248 11 3/25 22.54 9.18 14.72 - - 10 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 8 8 174 29 1 250 11 3/43 22.72 8.62 15.81 - -

Prasidh Krishna, with 16 wickets from eight games, leads the chart of most wickets. Sai Kishore jumps to the second spot with 12 alongside Noor Ahmed. Kuldeep Yadav remained wicketless in his game. He slips to the fourth position with 12 wickets alongside Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur at a strike rate of 16, 14.41, 16, and 15, respectively.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana occupy the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions with 11 wickets at an economy of 8.9, 9.18, and 8.62.

