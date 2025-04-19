IPL 2025 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for April 19 for GT vs DC match

The first game of Saturday's (April 19) doubleheader will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) play the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have had excellent runs so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and will look to strengthen their position in the top half of the standings.

GT, the 2022 season winner, began their campaign with a heavy defeat to the Punjab Kings. However, they bounced back by winning four out of the last five matches. As a result, the Titans are placed third on the points table with eight points from six games and an NRR of +1.081.

DC, on the other hand, have exceeded all expectations in IPL 2025 under the leadership of Axar Patel. The Capitals are currently at the top of the standings with 10 points and an NRR of +0.744, having won five out of six games. They will look to continue their winning run and strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

With two in-form teams facing off, a full house is expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for today's afternoon game. However, fans coming to the stadium will have to be wary of the heat during the afternoon.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, humidity levels will be on the lower side, giving some respite. Moreover, there is no rainfall in the forecast, meaning fans will be treated to an uninterrupted contest.

"I am quite happy with the results that we have achieved" - DC head coach Hemang Badani ahead of the GT clash

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani was appointed as DC head coach after the franchise parted ways with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Badani has done a terrific job so far, guiding the team to five wins in six games.

Speaking about the team's performance ahead of the Gujarat clash, Badani said (via The Tribune):

"So far, we have had five good days, so sitting here, I am quite happy with the results that we have achieved. We are all happy, there is quite a bit of fun, banter, laughter in the side, we are all enjoying each other's company. It's very hot, but hope to have a good game tomorrow."

The Delhi Capitals will hope to end their trophy drought under Hemang Badani this season.

