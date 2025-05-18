Is Mitchell Starc playing today's DC vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Mitchell Starc is not playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 60 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 18, in Delhi. He has been replaced by Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman.
According to Cricbuzz, Starc has informed the Capitals management that he will not be returning for the remainder of IPL 2025.
The left-arm pacer reportedly made up his mind after he flew back to Australia following the suspension of the tournament. Along with him, Jake Fraser-McGurk has also not returned to India.
Mitchell Starc scalped 14 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 10.16 in IPL 2025. He registered his best figures of 5/35 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
DC playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman.
Impact Subs: Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera.
DC face an uphill task against GT in absence of Mitchell Starc
Ahead of the game against GT, DC are fifth on the points table with 13 points in 11 games. Although the side have secured some clinical wins, they have lost momentum in the last few games. They last secured a victory against Lucknow Super Giants on April 22.
The Delhi-based franchise will need to be at their best to win at least two of their final three games to stake a strong claim for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. If they are able to win all three games, they can guarantee themselves a top-two finish.
Among the batters, openers KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis will be crucial to help the side in posting a strong total. Meanwhile, the side will rely on Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to secure consistent breakthroughs, as Mitchell Starc remains unavailable.
Along their path to the playoffs, DC will face Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively, next.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS