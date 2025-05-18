Is Mitchell Starc playing today's DC vs GT IPL 2025 match?

By Tejas Rathi
Modified May 18, 2025 19:36 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
Mitchell Starc will not participate in remaining games of IPL 2025 (Image via Getty)

Mitchell Starc is not playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 60 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 18, in Delhi. He has been replaced by Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Ad

According to Cricbuzz, Starc has informed the Capitals management that he will not be returning for the remainder of IPL 2025.

The left-arm pacer reportedly made up his mind after he flew back to Australia following the suspension of the tournament. Along with him, Jake Fraser-McGurk has also not returned to India.

Mitchell Starc scalped 14 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 10.16 in IPL 2025. He registered his best figures of 5/35 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

DC playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Impact Subs: Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera.

DC face an uphill task against GT in absence of Mitchell Starc

Ahead of the game against GT, DC are fifth on the points table with 13 points in 11 games. Although the side have secured some clinical wins, they have lost momentum in the last few games. They last secured a victory against Lucknow Super Giants on April 22.

Ad

The Delhi-based franchise will need to be at their best to win at least two of their final three games to stake a strong claim for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. If they are able to win all three games, they can guarantee themselves a top-two finish.

Among the batters, openers KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis will be crucial to help the side in posting a strong total. Meanwhile, the side will rely on Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to secure consistent breakthroughs, as Mitchell Starc remains unavailable.

Along their path to the playoffs, DC will face Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively, next.

About the author
Tejas Rathi

Tejas Rathi

Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.

A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.

Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.

In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications