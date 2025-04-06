"It is my body that decides" - MS Dhoni makes huge statement on retirement rumors after CSK vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has addressed the retirement rumors surrounding him. Social media was abuzz with speculation about his future during his side's latest IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 5. Dhoni's parents, along with his wife and daughter, were present in the stands at Chepauk during the match. This had fans wondering if the legendary cricketer was possibly playing his final game in the IPL.
The 43-year-old struggled massively with the bat, scoring a scratchy 26-ball 30* in CSK's run-chase of 184. It meant the Men in Yellow suffered a 25-run defeat in front of their home fans. While none of the retirement talks materialized post-game, Dhoni further put the rumors to bed in the latest podcast with Raj Shamani.
He said on the video released on the 'DHONI' YouTube page (quoted by India Today):
"No, not right now. I am still playing the IPL. I have kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time, I am 43, by the time IPL 2025 finishes, I will be 44, so after that I have 10 months to decide if I would play or not. But it is not me deciding, it is my body that decides. So, one year at a time, we will see after that."
It is important to note that Dhoni made the aforementioned comments before the CSK vs DC game, and the podcast was only released after the match.
Dhoni has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons this season, with his batting at No. 9 in a daunting run-chase against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) being heavily criticized. His latest knock against DC was similarly criticized by experts and fans for lacking intent as CSK endured a third consecutive defeat.
"I'm just enjoying working with him still" - Stephen Fleming
CSK head coach Stephen Fleming acknowledged having no idea about MS Dhoni's retirement plans when asked about the same after the DC clash. Playing in his 19th consecutive IPL season, the gloveman hasn't been at his best with the bat, with a strike rate of only 138.18 despite batting predominantly in the final overs.
Responding to a question on Dhoni's retirement in the press conference after the match against DC, Fleming said:
"I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him still. He is still going strong. I don't even ask [about his future] these days."
Meanwhile, CSK and Dhoni will look to break out of their three-game losing streak in the next encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 8.
