"It was expected" - Sunil Gavaskar on Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane getting dropped for Sri Lanka Tests

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has said that the writing was on the wall for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane after they were left out of India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pujara and Rahane were not included as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an 18-member squad for the two-match Test series.

BCCI @BCCI Test squad - Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC). Test squad - Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC).

Gavaskar said that their poor form, and the fact that they did not score heavily during the tour of South Africa, meant that the decision was an expected one.

Speaking to Sports Tak, he said:

"It was expected. If in the three Tests in South Africa, one of them had hit a century or played an innings of 80-90 runs, then it would have been a different matter. Yes, Ajinkya Rahane played an attractive knock. But apart from that, there weren’t enough runs from them when it was expected and when the team needed the runs."

Chief selector Chetan Sharma said that the doors are still open for Rahane and Pujara and that they have been told to go back to the Ranji Trophy to try and regain form.

Gavaskar said that it is possible for them to make a comeback into the Test team, but it would be very difficult, especially if those who play in their place make good use of the opportunities given to them.

"They can come back. Why not? If they show good form in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 200-250 in every Ranji Trophy match, then they can definitely come back. But right now, after this series, India just have a one-off Test with England and then we play Tests only towards the end of the year. So I feel time won’t be on their side," he said.

He went on to elaborate:

"They’ll both be in their mid 30s. And in your mid 30s if you have opened the door for some younger players, and those players grasp their opportunities, then it will be difficult to make a comeback."

The first of the two Tests will begin on March 4 in Mohali.

When selectors have to see who to drop and not who to pick, it's a good problem - Sunil Gavaskar

Before the two Tests, India will also be playing three T20 Internationals (T20Is) against Sri Lanka.

BCCI @BCCI T20I squad - Rohit Sharma (C),Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, R Jadeja, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi,Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah(VC),Avesh Khan T20I squad - Rohit Sharma (C),Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, R Jadeja, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi,Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah(VC),Avesh Khan

India named an 18-man squad for that series too, and Sunil Gavaskar hailed the depth the country has in the format.

He was pleased with the inclusion of Sanju Samson, and also said it was good that the series would see Ishan Kishan given another opportunity despite a poor showing in the ongoing series against the West Indies.

Speaking about the T20I squad, he said:

"It’s a good team, it’s a balanced team. It’s a good thing that Sanju Samson has got another opportunity because India need a reserve wicketkeeper. Ishan Kishan will also get another chance, which is a good thing."

He said that the problem of plenty is always one selectors want to have.

"When the selection committee has a problem of deciding who to leave out, that’s a good problem. When instead of seeing who to pick, you have to see who to leave out, it’s a good problem. That’s what the selection committee wants as well, that they have so many options in front of them that it becomes a headache to see who they can drop," Gavaskar said.

The three-match T20I series will begin with the first game on February 24 in Lucknow.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava