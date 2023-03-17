"It is not going to be a 3-0 series" - Aakash Chopra expects a close India vs Australia ODI series

Aakash Chopra expects the ODI series between India and Australia to be a close affair, with neither team likely to register a clean sweep. The two sides will lock horns in a three-match series, with the first game to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

Steve Smith will captain the visitors for the entire series in Pat Cummins' absence. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue in the first ODI due to Rohit Sharma's unavailability.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted a 2-1 series win for either side, elaborating:

"When I see Australia's ODI squad, I feel it is good. It is a team that will push India. It is not going to be a 3-0 series. It can go 2-1 in either side's favor. I will not say that it can go only in India's favor."

Chopra pointed out that Australia have a formidable opening pair in the form of David Warner and Travis Head, observing:

"David Warner, who has been practicing in the Mumbai lanes, and then Steve Smith as the captain. Travis Head is doing well as an opener. David Warner and Travis Head's opening combination is going very well and Travis Head is actually batting very well, we saw that recently in the Test matches."

As per reports, there are still question marks over Warner's availability for the first ODI. However, the swashbuckling opener is expected to be fully fit and available for the last two games.

"That is another extremely interesting dimension" - Aakash Chopra on Cameron Green playing on his IPL home ground

Cameron Green will play for the Mumbai Indians in this year's Indian Premier League.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Australia have a formidable middle order as well, stating:

"Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell - the latter two are making a comeback. Both have come back after recovering from injuries. Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green, who will play the IPL as well on this ground, that is another extremely interesting dimension."

Chopra concluded by opining that the Aussies could get the better of the hosts in the upcoming series, saying:

"They have keepers in the form of Alex Carey and Josh Inglis. Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa - it is not a bad team. It is the sort of team that can even beat India here. Whether they will be able to do that or not - I don't know. But the matches will be good is what I feel."

100MB @100MasterBlastr



#INDvAUS #HardikPandya #SteveSmith India will lock horns with Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series tomorrow. 🏏 India will lock horns with Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series tomorrow. 🏏 #INDvAUS #HardikPandya #SteveSmith https://t.co/vxmfsEhYse

The last two ODI series between India and Australia were won by a 2-1 margin by the host nation. The upcoming three ODIs will serve as ideal preparation for both sides for the World Cup to be staged in India later this year.

Poll : Will Australia win the three-match ODI series against India? Yes No 0 votes