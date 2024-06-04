"It was a huge thing, one of the best things that could ever happen to my career" - Sanju Samson on making it to India's 2024 T20 World Cup team

Sanju Samson got the nod over Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma as he was named in Team India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Indian selectors picked two keeper-batters, with Rishabh Pant being the other besides Samson.

Opening on his selection, Samson suggested that he was completely ready for the ICC event. Speaking about how his 10-year-long career has been filled with many ups and downs, he said in a video shared by the BCCI:

"This is the most prepared or experienced Sanju Samson can come into a World Cup. 10 years of lots and lots of failure, few successes here and there. Life and cricket have taught me everything before we came to this crucial tournament."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Samson mentioned that even when he was leading the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), he was somewhere concerned about the 2024 T20 World Cup selection.

Expressing his delight at his inclusion and calling it the best thing that has happened to his career. he added:

"IPL had covered a lot of mind space for me, there was a lot to cover, a lot to do. Being the captain of the side, my mind was always occupied but somewhere at the back of my head it was there -- World Cup selection. "It was a huge thing, one of the best things that could ever happen to my career. Those thoughts kept on playing. I knew that I had a good season in IPL where I do have my chances to get in. But at the same time, I knew how tough it is and it can either be both sides."

"It depends on what the team wants, what the exact combination our team management, and selectors are looking for. So the moment I got convinced that 'Yes, Sanju you're ready'. I think life and cricket gave back to me. So, that's how look at it. It was a great moment," he continued.

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan's IPL 2024 campaign ended with a 36-run loss to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2. The RR skipper was the second-highest run-getter for his team, finishing with 531 runs across 15 innings at a strike rate of 153.46.

"You look at them, then you get inspired and motivated - Sanju Samson on sharing the dressing room with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Sanju Samson also spoke about how playing alongside seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has been a major source of motivation for him.

The 29-year-old remarked that he knew the significance of being part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

"Right from the moment I landed here, IPL has been completely off and it's a completely different stage. I'm telling myself that, 'Sanju you're somewhere lots and lots dream about. OK, boss, what else do I need to do? I need to do hit the gym session, I need to do my recovery, I need to do the practice session," Samson elaborated.

"Mentally, I don't have to motivate myself. Automatically, things were supposed to happen, and it was happening. When you meet Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. You look at them, then you get inspired and motivated. There is no looking back and only looking front. How can Sanju Samson help the Indian team to win more games? It has always been to understand what it takes to be a World Cup cricket for an Indian team and how badly I want it," he added

Sanju Samson opened the innings with Rohit Sharma in India's 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match. However, he failed to make the most of the chance, getting out after scoring just one run off six balls.

India's first opponent at the showpiece event is Ireland. The two sides will lock horns at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback