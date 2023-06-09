"It was a masterclass on how to use conditions" - Dinesh Karthik hails Australian bowlers for performance on day 2 of WTC final

Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was effusive in his praise for the Australian bowlers after they reduced India to 151-5 in their first innings at stumps on day 2 of the WTC final at the Oval.

Australia compiled a massive 469 in their first innings on the back of brilliant centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head. In response, the Indian openers were off to the races, scoring 30 in the first six overs before the Aussie pacers struck back.

Speaking to the ICC at the close of day 2, Karthik praised the Australian bowlers for their relentlessness with the ball despite several Indian batters crossing double figures.

"They set the tone the right way, it's just that they couldn't carry on. It's not often that you see all the top 4 batters make it to double figures but not even cross 15. So credit to the Australian bowlers, it was a masterclass on how to use conditions and the consistency in the lengths they bowled," he said.

"But overall the Indian batters were delivered some really good ones but through that they played some lovely shots as well," he added.

In a span of 12 overs, the Aussies reduced India to 71-4 from 30-0. The Chennai Super Kings pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja displayed some grit and fight, adding 71 for the fifth wicket. However, Nathan Lyon dismissed the latter for 48 just before the close of play to tilt the balance in Australia's favor.

"Scott Boland stood out, just the lengths he bowled" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik singled out medium-pacer Scott Boland for his masterful bowling on day two against India in the WTC final at the Oval.

While each Australian bowler picked up a wicket, Boland was particularly impressive in consistently hitting the right line and length, troubling all the Indian batters.

On Australia's domination so far in the Test match, Karthik said:

"Yesterday it was a Steve Smith and Travis Head show but today it was about how good the Australian bowlers were. All the bowlers got a wicket apiece but Scott Boland stood out. Just the lengths he bowled, how he troubled the Indian batters. This pitch really suits his bowling, so a real masterclass by the Australian bowling attack."

One of the star performers in the Australian domestic circuit, Boland has played 91 first-class games before making his Test debut for Australia against England in December 2021.

Despite a late start, the 34-year-old from Victoria has made a spectacular start to his Test career, picking up 28 wickets in only seven games at an incredible average of 13.42.

Earlier in the match, the Indian bowlers were inconsistent by offering short and wide deliveries and often bowling on the shorter side. On the other hand, their Australian counterparts displayed greater consistency with minimal loose deliveries and excellent usage of the bouncer to keep the Indian batters guessing.

Poll : 0 votes