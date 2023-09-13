"It was a physical challenge for us" - KL Rahul on Team India playing three straight days in the Super 4s of Asia Cup 2023

Team India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul stressed the physical challenge of playing three consecutive days against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Fours of the 2023 Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue played half of their batting innings on the scheduled match day against Pakistan (September 10) before rain forced the remainder of the game to be played the following day (September 11). Team India thumped Pakistan by 228 runs on the reserve day before playing again for a third successive day against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12.

Speaking to Star Sports after the Sri Lanka clash, Rahul was pleased with his contribution in testing conditions.

"It was amazing throughout. It was a physical challenge for us. The conditions were not ideal. it tested us a lot and I think I was happy to see the intensity of all of us. Obviously happy to contribute to the team. Wanted to give partnerships for the team. I was out for 4-5 months so will take it whatever it comes," said Rahul.

Despite scoring a magnificent unbeaten century against Pakistan, the 31-year-old showed no signs of fatigue as he made another vital contribution of 39 on a treacherous pitch against Sri Lanka.

Expand Tweet

In addition to his brilliant batting, KL Rahul kept wickets in both games as India defeated the Lankans by 41 runs to become the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup final.

"We were 30 runs short I felt" - KL Rahul

Team India struggled to cope with the trial by spin on a turning wicket.

Despite the win, KL Rahul felt India were a few runs short against Sri Lanka during their batting stint on a turning pitch at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Following a breezy 80-run partnership between openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India lost three quick wickets to be reduced to 91/3 in the 16th over. Rahul and Ishan Kishan added an invaluable 63 runs for the fourth wicket before a collapse saw the side being bundled out for 213.

"Me and Ishan had a good partnership and Rohit and Shubman started it. We were 30 runs short I felt. It's been good. Playing for three days in a row was tough and glad we passed the test," said Rahul.

The wicketkeeper-batsman praised left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his heroics with the ball for a second consecutive game.

"Kuldeep has been good and my job from behind the stumps was simple. Just to keep at it and guide him. We build trust as a team and enjoy playing with each other. We are happy to get the win in the end," concluded KL Rahul.

Following his five-wicket haul against Pakistan, Kuldeep picked up 4/43 in the Sri Lanka clash to continue his incredible white-ball form this year. The 28-year-old has now grabbed 31 wickets in 15 games at an impressive average of 15.48 and an economy of just over 4.5 runs per over.

The win means Team India's final Super Four clash against Bangladesh on Friday (September 15) will be inconsequential, with the Men In Blue having already qualified for the final on Sunday.