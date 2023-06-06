"It's almost like splitting hairs" - Brett Lee on picking a favorite for the WTC final

Brett Lee feels it is a tough call to pick a favorite for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia.

The two sides will lock horns in the finale of the two-year WTC cycle at The Oval in London from Wednesday, June 7. Both sides have been hit hard by the absence of one of their premier seam bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood missing in action for India and Australia respectively.

While previewing the match on JioCinema, Lee was asked to pick a favorite, to which he responded:

"It's almost like splitting hairs. Both teams come in with a lot of form behind them, which is the reason why both teams will be on display. I will probably have to go Australia, just going on what I have seen recently."

The former Aussie pacer added:

"They have rebuilt the Australian cricket team. I think they have got a very settled top five and six, so I have to go with the Aussies."

Australia finished atop the WTC points table and were the first team to qualify for the final. They garnered 66.67% points, winning 11 and losing just three of the 19 Tests they played in the current cycle.

"Yes and no" - Brett Lee on whether Australia will have the advantage because most of the Indian players have been in T20 mode

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are among the Indian players who were part of the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Brett Lee was asked whether Australia will have the advantage because most of the Indian players have been in T20 mode recently, to which he replied:

"Yes and no, there has been a lot of Australia's order as well that have been playing T20 cricket. You think about David Warner, you think about Cameron Green, just to mention a few. Predominantly, the Indian top order has been over here in the IPL. They are professionals, they will switch back, which is the reason I keep saying that it will be so close."

Lee concluded by predicting an Australian win when asked to pick a likely winner, reasoning:

"I have to go with Australia. I think with their top order, their bowling, and the conditions - I think they will suit the Australian cricket team. From what I have seen recently at The Oval, the ball will carry through.

"The first two or three days, it will be good to bowl seam, the batters will get in on days two, three and four, and days four and five will get some spin. So that generally would suit the Australian setup in terms of their bowling."

Australia will likely field three pacers and a spinner in Nathan Lyon, along with Cameron Green as a seam-bowling all-rounder, in their playing XI. India, on the other hand, might be in a dilemma on whether to field two spinners or to go in with an extra seamer.

