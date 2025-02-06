Jacob Bethell ends Shreyas Iyer’s quickfire 59-run knock as England break 94-run partnership in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Jacob Bethell provided a much-needed breakthrough for England by dismissing Shreyas Iyer in the first ODI against India in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. As a result, the right-handed batter perished for 59 runs off just 36 balls, a knock laced with two sixes and nine boundaries. India lost their third wicket for 113 while chasing 249.

The dismissal came in the 16th over of India’s run chase. Bethell bowled a fuller-length ball that straightened after pitching. Iyer was caught plumb in front of the stumps while trying to play a sweep shot. The 30-year-old took a DRS review but it ended in vain. The replays showed that the ball would’ve crashed onto the middle stump.

Watch Shreyas Iyer's wicket below:

Trending

Shreyas Iyer's knock came at a crucial time after the hosts were reduced to 19/2 with openers – Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashavi Jaiswal - back in the pavilion. The Mumbai batter cleared his intention by hitting Jofra Archer for consecutive sixes.

He looked good throughout his innings but missed out on a big knock, getting LBW out against the run of play. This was his 19th fifty in ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill share a 94-run partnership to recover India after early blows

Shreyas Iyer stitched together a 94-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the third wicket after India lost both openers early in the first ODI. This came after Jaiswal and Rohit departed for 15 and two runs, respectively.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 144/3 after 21 overs, with Gill and Axar Patel at the crease.

Opting to bat, England were bundled out for 248 in 47.4 overs. Skipper Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell chipped in with half-centuries, returning with scores of 52 (67) and 51 (64), respectively. Phil Salt (43 off 26) and Ben Duckett (32 off 29) provided a flying start by sharing a 75-run stand for the opening wicket before the tourists lost a cluster of wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana picked up three wickets apiece for the Men in Blue, while Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel returned with one wicket apiece.

Follow the IND vs ENG 1st ODI live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news