"Not for one moment, am I gonna repent on what have I done wrong" - Jaydev Unadkat pens emotional message on Sri Lanka snub

Jaydev Unadkat shared a pensive message on Saturday, reacting to his exclusion from India's second-string squad for the tour of Sri Lanka. The left-arm pacer declared that he won't repent on why he didn't get the opportunity and will instead take it in his stride and continue onwards in his career.

Writing in a Twitter post, Jaydev Unadkat talked about his childhood and how he took inspiration from the greats of the game. He narrated how he was labeled an 'erratic bowler' and an over-dreamer and how he changed the perception of the hecklers with his performances.

"I found my passion when I was a kid, inspired by watching all the greats of the game play with all their heart on the field. All these years later, I got to experience it myself. And above everything else, that never-say-die attitude that I saw in them and nurtured inside myself, stayed with me! When I was young, some labelled me as a raw, erratic bowler, an over-dreaming bloke coming from a small town. Slowly, their perception changed. And that's cos (because) I changed. I matured," said Unadkat.

Jaydev Unadkat touched upon the importance of cricket in his life and how it still gives him the impetus to be patient. He added:

"The highs, the lows, the enormous joy, the extreme disappointment! Oh, what would I have been without sport. This game has given me so much, and not for one moment, am I gonna repent on why not me, or when will my time come and what have I done wrong. I have got my chances in the past & I will still get them. It will be when it will be!"

Jaydev Unadkat hasn't played an international match for India since 2018. Despite putting up highly consistent performances on the domestic circuit, the 29-year-old has failed to make the cut over the last 3 years.

The only way Jaydev Unadkat should have missed the Sri Lanka bus was if he was in England, at least as part of the reserves. Got to feel for him. Sixty-seven wickets in a Ranji season, much of the wickets on flat decks in Rajkot, is no joke. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) June 10, 2021

The tour of Sri Lanka, which won't see most of India's first-choice pacers, seemed like a tailor-made comeback opportunity for him. However, the snub resurrected speculation over whether this is the end of the line for Jaydev Unadkat, especially with some selectors obliquely suggesting that he's 'too old' for the job.

Social-media detox mode until I work even harder: Jaydev Unadkat

But the Saurashtra captain doesn't think so. He added that he would appreciate whatever limited chances he gets and would keep putting in the hard yards until the 'very end'. He finally thanked his fans for their support, kicking off what he calls a 'social media detox mode' to focus even harder on his career.

"At this point in my career, with all the useful experience that I've fortunately gathered, I am only going to appreciate what comes my way and keep fighting till the very end (and that's not gonna be soon, sure!). May be that could be taken as being soft, but then, I'll keep the ruthlessness and aggression for when I am out there on the field. I am super grateful for your good wishes & support. Time to focus more on my game and work even harder. Until then, social-media detox mode on!" signed off Jaydev Unadkat.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation, beginning on July 13.

