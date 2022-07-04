Jonny Bairstow and Daryl Mitchell among contenders for the ICC Player of the Month award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the contenders for their Payer of the Month award for June. In the men's category, England's Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell will fight for the prize.

Former England captain Joe Root showcased stunning form in the team's Test series against New Zealand. With 396 runs from three games, he was the highest run-scorer for his team in the red-ball rubber.

Root was instrumental in England's stunning 3-0 series win over the Kiwis and was adjudged as the Player of the Series for his batting exploits. His teammate Jonny Bairstow also made a significant impact as he took the New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners.

The swashbuckler slammed back-to-back centuries in the second and third fixtures and impressed many with his dynamic batting. Bairstow finished with 394 runs in the series and had a fantastic average of 78.80 to his name.

While New Zealand suffered a humiliating series defeat to England, Daryl Mitchell garnered appreciation from all corners for his gutsy knocks. The 31-year-old all-rounder was the leading run-getter in the series and accumulated 538 runs from the three Tests.

ICC announces three nominees for Women's Player of the Month award for June

Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp and Nat Sciver will compete for the ICC Player of the Month award for June in the Women's category.

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail was exceptional with the ball during the three-match ODI series against Ireland. The seasoned campaigner bagged 11 wickets to help her side complete a 3-0 win in the rubber. She was also adjudged as the Player of the Series.

Marizanne Kapp was the top batting performer for South Africa in their one-off Test against England last month. The batter scored 150 runs in the first innings and backed it up with yet another impactful knock of 43* in the drawn Test match.

England's Nat Sciver showcased stellar form in the red-ball fixture. The right-hander contributed significantly with her unbeaten knock of 169 runs and dominated South Africa's bowling attack in the contest.

She also picked up a crucial wicket in the Test.

