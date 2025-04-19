Jos Buttler plucks a stunning diving catch to dismiss Vipraj Nigam for a golden duck in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler took a stunning catch to help his side see the back of Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam's back in their IPL 2025 game on Saturday, April 19. The two teams are facing off at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, GT kept picking up wickets consistently despite a regular flow of runs. No DC batter was able to cross the 40-run mark, even as they went on to score 203 runs in 20 overs.
Prasidh Krishna bowled the 18th over of the DC innings and picked up two wickets. He dismissed Axar Patel (39 off 32) on the first ball before Vipraj Nigam replaced his skipper. On the second delivery, Nigam looked to run the ball down to deep third but got a thick edge, which was snapped by Jos Buttler.
His dismissal left DC at 173-6. Take a look at the catch below:
Vipraj Nigam was dismissed for a first-ball duck, which left Prasidh Krishna on a hat-trick. South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira walked out following Nigam's dismissal, but negotiated the hat-trick delivery calmly.
DC set GT a target of 204
After being asked to bat first, DC scored 203/8 in 20 overs, with none of their batters scoring in excess of 40 runs. Skipper Axar Patel (39 off 32) and Ashutosh Sharma (37 off 19) were the top scorers with the bat, while Prasidh Krishna (4/41) picked up the most wickets for GT.
At the time of writing, GT were on 30/1 in three overs, having lost their skipper Shubman Gill in a tall chase. The hosts had lost their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants and will want to get back to winning ways now.
