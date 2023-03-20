"Just approach it like a Test match" - Zaheer Khan on how Indian batters should tackle Mitchell Starc in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Former fast bowler Zaheer Khan believes that India's top-order batters will have to find a way to negate the in-form Mitchell Starc in the upcoming ODI series decider against Australia.

He suggested that the Men in Blue batters should consider playing like a Test match to see through the speedster's new-ball burst. Zaheer pointed out that if India fail to do that, Starc would make things very difficult for them, considering his superlative form.

Here's what Zaheer said about Starc during a discussion on Cricbuzz after India's 10-wicket loss to Australia in the second ODI:

"How do we approach Mitchell Starc's form? Well, you just approach it like a Test match. You just have to make sure that you put that responsibility on the top three batters. It's their responsibility to ensure that they find a way in the first 10-12 overs.

"It's about absorbing pressure and coming up with solutions. I know there's less time, but you've got to come up with those answers. The bowler is in form, hit tail is up and he is going to throw everything at you."

Starc bamboozled the Indian batters with his fiery spells in the second ODI encounter on Sunday. He ran through the home team's star-studded lineup, bagging his ninth five-wicket haul in the format.

Thanks to Starc's heroics, Australia were able to bundle out India for a paltry score of 117. The visitors made a mockery of the target, chasing it down in just 11 overs to hand India their biggest ODI defeat in terms of balls to spare.

Notably, Starc also impressed many with his bowling exploits in the opening match, where he claimed three crucial wickets upfront.

"David Warner is irreplaceable in that batting order" - Dinesh Karthik on Australia's playing XI

Speaking in the video, veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik reckoned that David Warner should sit out of the Australian playing XI for the third ODI against India.

He noted that the swashbuckling opener should not rush his return after being on the sidelines with a finger injury. Karthik stated that the seasoned batter should keep himself fit for the forthcoming vital contests like the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Ashes.

The 37-year-old suggested that while Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh have done well in Warner's absence, the senior player is expected to walk back into the side once he is fully fit.

Here's what Karthik said about Warner's place in Australia's ODI team:

"David Warner is irreplaceable in that batting order. He is solid and has done very well in the recent past. He has got great scores along with Travis Head. So I would go with Warner and Head as my openers. But the key point is that is he going to be fit? He doesn't want to force himself to play the game.

"He also knows that there's a big tournament coming in and there's a lot of cricket post that. He doesn't want to unnecessarily push himself more than he should. He is also aware that Marsh and Head have done well, and he will definitely be a part of the team in the future, so I wouldn't be too surprised if he doesn't play the next game."

Marsh and Head dazzled viewers with their power-hitting in the second ODI, remaining unbeaten on 66 and 51, respectively.

The third and final fixture between the two nations will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. With the series at stake, an enthralling 50-over contest is on the cards.

