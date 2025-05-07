The Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, attacking terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) regions, including militant organization Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) centers. An official press release confirmed that a total of nine sites were targeted.

The strike from India was a retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre, where at least 26 people lost their lives in a terrorist attack on April 22.

Following the strike, several members of the cricketing fraternity extended their support towards the Indian armed forces by sharing posts on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Operation Sindoor reminds us that with courage, strategy, and unity, India can overcome any challenge. A proud moment for the nation! Jai Hind," wrote Ishant Sharma.

"We stand united—there’s no place for terrorism. Justice has been served to the families who suffered," posted Amit Mishra.

"JAI HIND #OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam," posted Harbhajan Singh.

"India takes a stand against terrorism. भारत माता की जय," remarked Shikhar Dhawan.

"Precision. Purpose. Power. That’s how India answers," commented Jhulan Goswami.

"जय हिन्द, जय हिन्द की सेना," wrote Pragyan Ojha.

"Together we stand. Jai Hind," remarked Aakash Chopra.

"Salute to the bravery of our Indian Army. Jai Hind," commented Yusuf Pathan.

Following Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah emphasized that the Indian government remained firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match likely to be shifted out of Dharamsala after Operation Sindoor: Reports

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are scheduled to host Mumbai Indians (MI) at their adopted home ground, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 11. However, reports emerging following Operation Sindoor suggest that the game could be shifted to a different venue.

As per a report from The Indian Express, the Dharamsala airport is among the ones shut down for civilian travel until further notice. Amid the recent developments, the PBKS vs MI clash is expected to be shifted to DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, according to News 18.

It is worth mentioning that PBKS are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8. It remains to be seen if that game is rescheduled or not in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

