Kane Williamson spotted with Indian Test batter while training young kids amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was recently spotted with Indian Test batter Sarfaraz Khan while training young kids in Mumbai during the ongoing IPL 2025. The batting great is currently in India, working as an analyst for JioHotstar and ESPNCricinfo. Notably, Williamson played ten IPL seasons between 2015 and 2024, before going unsold at the latest mega-auction.

The Kiwi batter enjoyed a great time with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), leading the franchise to the IPL 2018 final, where they lost to eventual champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Kane had a phenomenal run with the bat that season, winning the Orange Cap by amassing 735 runs in 17 games at an average of 52.50, including eight half-centuries.

After parting ways with SRH in 2022, Kane Williamson represented the Gujarat Titans in the next two seasons.

Star Sports posted a video on their X (formerly Twitter) handle to give fans a glimpse of Kane Williamson's activities outside the studio.

You can watch the video below:

"He's a very well put together human"- Kane Williamson on his former GT teammate Shubman Gill during IPL 2025

Kane Williamson recently spoke highly of GT captain Shubman Gill, with whom he shared the dressing room during the last two seasons in the IPL. He opined that Gill had a good cricketing brain and the hunger to keep working hard to improve himself.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Williamson said:

"He's a very well put together human. A great cricketing brain and cares about his team-mates. He's very sure on how he wants to go about his business, which I think it's a really strong leadership quality and quite infectious, so there's no surprises really that he's touted for leadership for some of the Indian sides in the near future. I've never really seen him too overawed. He's on this path of getting better and better."

He continued:

"He's got strong aspirations to keep doing that, and, and I'm sure we're just going to continue to see it in these other formats. He trains really hard. He spends a lot of time in the gym, conscious of what he eats. The game demands a lot from you, and if you want to play all formats and you want to be at the top, that's what it takes, and he's more than willing to give his time and energy to be the best."

Kane Williamson will return to the field later this month, representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the 2025 season.

