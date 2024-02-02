"Khel gaya" - Suryakumar Yadav lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal for his century in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his fine knock in the ongoing Test against England. Jaiswal notched up his second ton in Test cricket, first on home soil earlier today (February 2) in Vizag.

Reacting to his excellent batting performance, Suryakumar Yadav posted a boomerang from the match's live telecast. He captured the moment, where Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated his century.

Sharing the boomerang clip on his Instagram story, Suryakumar Yadav wrote:

"Khel gaya." (Well played)

Jaiswal opened the batting for India in the second Test match against England. The left-handed batter has scored 125 runs off 182 balls so far. He has entertained the fans at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium by hitting 14 fours and three sixes. Notably, he reached his century with a six as well.

Can Yashasvi Jaiswal break Mayank Agarwal's record in Vizag?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has batted brilliantly in Vizag (Image: Getty)

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium of Vizag has hosted only two Test matches. In the last Test on this ground, Indian batter Mayank Agarwal set a new record for the highest individual score at this venue by scoring 215 runs against South Africa.

Jaiswal is currently batting on 125. He needs 91 runs to break Agarwal's record. Considering how the left-handed batter has performed so far in the first innings, it looks like he will finish with a double ton. It will be interesting to see if he can break Agarwal's record.

Speaking of the second Test between India and England, the Indian team has reached 223/3 after 62 overs. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are the three batters, who lost their wickets.

Debutant Rajat Patidar is in the middle with Jaiswal right now. Patidar has scored 23 runs off 42 balls. You can follow the live scorecard of the India vs England Test match right here.

