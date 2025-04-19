KL Rahul smashes Mohammed Siraj for a huge six to create massive record in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest Indian to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this milestone during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday, April 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The moment came on the third delivery of the third over in the Capitals' innings. GT pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled a full-length delivery in the slot, and Rahul cleared his front leg to launch a massive six over long-on.
With that towering hit, he reached the 200-sixes mark in just 129 innings, surpassing the previous record held by Sanju Samson, who took 159 innings to reach the milestone. Overall, the legendary Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest to 200 sixes, achieving the feat in just 69 innings.
The 33-year-old played a solid cameo, scoring 28 runs off just 14 balls, including four boundaries and a six.
KL Rahul falls for 28, but DC post 73 runs in the powerplay against GT
Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC). The visitors got off to a flying start, with Abishek Porel taking on Mohammed Siraj in the opening over, hammering two fours and a six.
However, his quick-fire cameo came to an early end in the second over. Trying to keep the momentum going, he went for a big shot but ended up hitting a juicy full toss straight into the hands of mid-on. He scored 18 runs off just nine balls, as Arshad Khan picked up his first wicket of the match.
The DC batters maintained their aggressive intent as KL Rahul and Karun Nair took 17 runs off Mohammed Siraj’s second over. However, Prasidh Krishna ended the 35-run stand by removing Rahul for 28 off 14 deliveries.
At the time of writing, Delhi Capitals were 73/2 at the end of the powerplay, with Nair on 19 and Axar Patel on four.
