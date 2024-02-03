"Kuldeep Yadav is played one Test in a year" - Aakash Chopra lauds spinner's spell on Day 2 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Kuldeep Yadav for bowling an impressive spell in England's first innings of the second Test against India despite getting limited opportunities in the longest format.

Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 3/71 and was an able ally for Jasprit Bumrah (6/45) as India bundled England out for 253 on Day 2 (Saturday) in Visakhapatnam. The hosts ended the day at 28 for no loss in their second innings, with a lead of 171 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Kuldeep hadn't played for more than a year despite a match-winning performance in his last Test. He said (7:45):

"Kuldeep Yadav has made a comeback. The interesting thing is that Kuldeep Yadav is played one Test in a year. They don't play him much. He was the Player of the Match the last time he played and was dropped in the next match. After that, he was never played."

The former India opener noted that the left-arm wrist-spinner delivered up to expectations. He elaborated:

"Now when he was played, he has picked up three wickets and bowled extremely well. He dismissed Ben Duckett at the start and absolutely foxed (Ben) Foakes. He was slightly lucky in Rehan Ahmed's dismissal. The ball hit very low on his bat and went into (Shubman) Gill's hands but Kuldeep did his job."

Kuldeep gave India the initial breakthrough by having Ben Duckett caught by Rajat Patidar at silly point. He later castled Ben Foakes and had Rehan Ahmed caught by Shubman Gill at midwicket.

"This boy is extremely special" - Aakash Chopra lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 runs off 290 deliveries. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra also praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for reaching his double century earlier in the day. He stated:

"This boy (Jaiswal) is extremely special. You don't want to let go of an opportunity when you have come through struggles. That's why you see him play differently. However, the good thing is that he doesn't get overawed by the occasion."

The reputed commentator observed that the opener doesn't get inhibited while approaching a milestone. He explained:

"You don't want to make a mistake when you are nearing a milestone because you have longed so much for it. Despite that, he is bold and fearless. He reached his century with a six and completed the journey from 190 to 200 quickly with a six and a four."

Chopra noted that Jaiswal scored more than half of the team's total and took all the England bowlers, barring James Anderson, to the cleaners. He concluded by predicting a bright future for the youngster.

