"Kuldeep Yadav should replace a fast bowler" - Danish Kaneria on India's playing XI for 2nd Test against Australia

Danish Kaneria believes that Team India must find a way to accommodate Kuldeep Yadav in their playing XI for the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Delhi.

Highlighting Kuldeep's impressive performances in recent outings, the format Pakistan cricketer opined that India can further bolster their spin stocks with the left-arm spinner's inclusion. He suggested that Rohit Sharma and Co. should consider leaving out one of the pacers to slot in Kuldeep.

Kaneria believes the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium would help a wrist-spinner like Kuldeep Yadav, who can extract a fair amount of turn and bounce.

"While you wouldn't want to tinker with India's bowling lineup, I think Kuldeep Yadav should replace a fast bowler, he said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. "He has looked in great form and the wicket in Delhi will suit him. It would benefit the Indian team as he would get a lot of turn and bounce on that track."

The Indian spinners ran riot in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, accounting for 16 of the 20 wickets that fell. However, India are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination. Despite having spin-friendly conditions on offer, the hosts might not want to go into a red-ball fixture with just one fast bowler in their lineup.

Kaneria further mentioned that the opening batter Shumban Gill should replace KL Rahul in the starting XI. He reckoned that Gill has showcased tremendous form lately and deserves a chance over the senior batter.

"Shubman Gill has scored runs consistently and has looked in wonderful form," he added. "Despite that, India preferred KL Rahul over him. I don't believe you need an extra keeper in the side when you have someone like KS Bharat. Bharat is one of the finest keepers."

Notably, Rahul came under the scanner following yet another underwhelming performance with the bat. He scored 20 runs in the first match before becoming Australia's debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy's maiden Test scalp.

"The only way they can bounce back is by playing good cricket" - Danish Kaneria on how Australia can come back in the series

India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. They struggled heavily with the bat, managing scores of 177 and 91 in the two innings of the match.

Danish Kaneria stated that the visitors will have to up their game to be able to stage a turnaround. He suggested that if Australia fail to show any improvement, India will thrash them in the remaining three Test matches of the series as well.

"Australia are looking for ways to get the upper hand in the series," Kaneria elaborated. "They tried doing it with verbal talk but failed. The only way they can bounce back is by playing good cricket, otherwise, India are going to crush Australia in the remaining three matches as well."

Meanwhile, uncapped spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has replaced Mitchell Swepson in Australia's squad ahead of the second Test. Swepson, who wasn't a part of the playing XI in the first Test, has returned home for the birth of his first child.

The second Test between the two nations kicks off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, February 17.

