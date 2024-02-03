"Let the young man play" - Gautam Gambhir congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal but cautions fans against overhyping him

Former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir has urged fans to let Yashasvi Jaiswal play instead of overhyping his achievements and making them a hero already. The former player said that the pressure of expectations get to players, leading them to lose their confidence for an extended period.

Jaiswal sent records tumbling on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam, scoring his first Test double-century. The 22-year-old left-hander, who used calculated aggression, became the third-youngest Indian to make a double-hundred, propelling the hosts to 396 in their first innings.

Speaking to PTI, Gambhir congratulated the youngster for his achievement but warned against overhyping him.

"I want to congratulate the youngster for his achievement but, more importantly, I want to tell everyone that let the young man play. We have seen in the past that in India we have a habit, especially the media, to over-hype their achievements and give them tags and make them look like heroes.

"The pressure of expectation gets the better of them, and the players are not able to play their natural game.

Referring to Shubman Gill's ongoing struggles, the Delhi-born former player urged for patience.

"Let him grow and enjoy his cricket. We should give them time as they are quality players, and they have shown it in the past with their performance. That is why they are playing for India."

While Jaiswal went on to make a double-hundred, Gill struggled to make a big score in his third straight innings. The right-hander registered two low scores in Hyderabad and edged a delivery to James Anderson to the 'keeper on 34.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah put India on top in Visakhapatnam

Jasprit Bumrah (left) celebrates a wicket

The double-century from Jaiswal and the six-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah has put India in complete control on Day 2.

While the hosts started the day at 336-6, they managed only 60 more runs before getting bowled out. England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stitched a 59-run stand, but Bumrah's second spell changed the complexion of the game.

The right-arm speedster dismissed Ollie Pope and Joe Root cheaply and followed it up with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. His sixth wicket of the innings came in the form of James Anderson as the tourists conceded a lead of 143. By Stumps, India's lead increased to 171 with all 10 wickets intact.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App