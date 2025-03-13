“Looking forward to meet the one and only Thala” - Ravindra Jadeja opens up before first CSK training for IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has linked up with the franchise ahead of IPL 2025. While on his way to his first training session, Jadeja mentioned that he was looking forward to meeting MS Dhoni.

Jadeja has been a part of CSK for more than 10 IPL seasons. He joined the team in 2012 and stayed with them till 2015 before coming back in 2018. Since then, he has been with the team.

The all-rounder joined the CSK team late for IPL 2025 because he was busy playing for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Jadeja scored the winning runs in the final against New Zealand on March 9, and just three days later, he has landed in Chennai to join the CSK camp.

"Feeling very good, you know, back to home and very excited to be with the team and looking forward to meet the one and only Thala. Thala, the boss!" Jadeja said in a video after joining the squad.

The video shared by CSK has received more than 200,000 likes within one hour. The Chennai Super Kings fans were delighted to see Ravindra Jadeja back in yellow. The post has received over 800 comments, with a majority of them being of the fans welcoming Jadeja.

"I also, you know, try and get what he's thinking"- Ravindra Jadeja keen to reunite with Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL 2025

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will play together for CSK in IPL 2025. This will be the first time since 2015 that Jadeja and Ashwin will be a part of the same IPL team. Sharing his thoughts on the reunion, Jadeja said in the same video:

"Ash (Ashwin) always, you know, love spending time with him, and I also, you know, try and get what he's thinking, how he goes about his game, so always looking forward to talk to him, get some tips, important tips from him. So it's good, you know, and being a bowling partner, always having a good time with him."

CSK will play their first match of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23. It will be exciting to see how Jadeja and Ashwin perform as a pair in yellow again.

