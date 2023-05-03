LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 2.

CSK have been boosted by the return of ace fast bowler Deepak Chahar. He will replace young left-arm pacer Akash Singh. LSG, on the other hand, will miss the services of their regular skipper KL Rahul. He suffered a hamstring injury in the last game and is likely to miss the remainder of the tournament.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, and Yash Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, and Akash Singh.

Speaking at the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni believes the wicket will be a "bit tacky" given that it has been under the cover for a long time.

"We'll bowl first," Dhoni said. "The fact that wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we'll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak (Chahar) is fit, so he comes in for Akash (Singh). Rest of the team is the same."

LSG's stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya, on the other hand, stated that they were looking to bat first. The all-rounder further added that the morale of the squad is good and LSG will look to play positive cricket today.

"We wanted to bat first, so it is even stevens," Krunal stated. "The batters can go out and express themselves. KL is a big loss, he's a quality player but it creates an opportunity. The morale is pretty high, we are looking to play some positive cricket. Manan (Vohra) and Karan (Sharma) come in."

LSG vs CSK Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Lucknow Super Giants: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (capt), Karan Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohsin Khan.

