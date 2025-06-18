Massive crowd gathers outside MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse as he rides a superbike after IPL 2025 [Watch]

A massive crowd was seen gathered outside veteran cricketer MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi. Dhoni was last seen in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season where he played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Fans gathered outside Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the star cricketer. As the fans waited in anticipation, the 43-year-old finally emerged riding one of his superbikes. It was a pink bike and Dhoni was seen wearing a black t-shirt, tracks and a helmet.
Watch a video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:
After Ruturak Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury, Dhoni led CSK for the remainder of the season. The five-time champions finished at the bottom of the table with just eight points.
Will MS Dhoni feature in the IPL 2026 season?
MS Dhoni has not yet confirmed whether he will participate in the IPL 2026 season. The 43-year-old was retained for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auction under the uncapped player category but didn't have a great IPL 2025. To make matters worse, CSK failed to make it to the playoffs managing just four wins from 14 games.
In 13 innings, Dhoni scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17. The veteran is among the most successful captains in the history of the IPL, leading CSK to five titles, their most recent being in 2023.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS