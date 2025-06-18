  • home icon
  Massive crowd gathers outside MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse as he rides a superbike after IPL 2025 [Watch]

Massive crowd gathers outside MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse as he rides a superbike after IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Jun 18, 2025 13:25 IST
A massive crowd was seen gathered outside veteran cricketer MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi. Dhoni was last seen in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season where he played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Fans gathered outside Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the star cricketer. As the fans waited in anticipation, the 43-year-old finally emerged riding one of his superbikes. It was a pink bike and Dhoni was seen wearing a black t-shirt, tracks and a helmet.

Watch a video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

After Ruturak Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury, Dhoni led CSK for the remainder of the season. The five-time champions finished at the bottom of the table with just eight points.

Will MS Dhoni feature in the IPL 2026 season?

MS Dhoni has not yet confirmed whether he will participate in the IPL 2026 season. The 43-year-old was retained for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auction under the uncapped player category but didn't have a great IPL 2025. To make matters worse, CSK failed to make it to the playoffs managing just four wins from 14 games.

In 13 innings, Dhoni scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17. The veteran is among the most successful captains in the history of the IPL, leading CSK to five titles, their most recent being in 2023.

Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Nihal
