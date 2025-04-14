MS Dhoni produces a brilliant direct hit to end Abdul Samad’s impressive cameo in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) talismanic skipper, MS Dhoni, once again put on a show with his keeping gloves on, this time getting the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Abdul Samad run out at the non-striker's end with an under-arm direct hit. The two teams are playing today (April 14) at the BRSABV Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

Dhoni had a good day with the gloves on, diving around and collecting the ball as he did in his heyday. The 43-year-old managed to stop a few deliveries from resulting in extra runs and also effected a lightning-quick stumping to see the back of Ayush Badoni (22 off 17).

On the first ball of the 20th over in LSG's innings, Matheesha Pathirana erred and sprayed a wide delivery down the pads. Dhoni did well to collect the ball and, with an underarm throw, managed to disturb the woodwork at the bowler's end. Upon checking up with the third umpire, it was found that Samad was a tad bit short of his mark at the other end.

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

With that runout, Abdul Samad's cameo of 20 runs in 11 deliveries came to an end. The 23-year-old was the fifth LSG wicket to fall for the evening, with David Miller replacing him in the middle.

CSK off to a brisk start vs LSG in pursuit of their second win of the season

Rachin Ravindra in action for the Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Chasing 167 for a second win this season, the Chennai Super Kings manage to score 37 runs in their first three overs. The five-time champions are sporting a new opening pair, debutant Shaikh Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra.

Earlier, CSK won the toss and restricted LSG to 166/7 in their 20 overs. Rishabh Pant (63 off 49) registered his first half-century for the Super Giants, and cameos from Abdul Samad (20 off 11) and Ayush Badoni (22 off 17) helped them post a modest total on board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More