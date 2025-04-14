MS Dhoni produces a brilliant direct hit to end Abdul Samad’s impressive cameo in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) talismanic skipper, MS Dhoni, once again put on a show with his keeping gloves on, this time getting the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Abdul Samad run out at the non-striker's end with an under-arm direct hit. The two teams are playing today (April 14) at the BRSABV Stadium in Lucknow.
Dhoni had a good day with the gloves on, diving around and collecting the ball as he did in his heyday. The 43-year-old managed to stop a few deliveries from resulting in extra runs and also effected a lightning-quick stumping to see the back of Ayush Badoni (22 off 17).
On the first ball of the 20th over in LSG's innings, Matheesha Pathirana erred and sprayed a wide delivery down the pads. Dhoni did well to collect the ball and, with an underarm throw, managed to disturb the woodwork at the bowler's end. Upon checking up with the third umpire, it was found that Samad was a tad bit short of his mark at the other end.
Take a look at the dismissal below:
With that runout, Abdul Samad's cameo of 20 runs in 11 deliveries came to an end. The 23-year-old was the fifth LSG wicket to fall for the evening, with David Miller replacing him in the middle.
CSK off to a brisk start vs LSG in pursuit of their second win of the season
Chasing 167 for a second win this season, the Chennai Super Kings manage to score 37 runs in their first three overs. The five-time champions are sporting a new opening pair, debutant Shaikh Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra.
Earlier, CSK won the toss and restricted LSG to 166/7 in their 20 overs. Rishabh Pant (63 off 49) registered his first half-century for the Super Giants, and cameos from Abdul Samad (20 off 11) and Ayush Badoni (22 off 17) helped them post a modest total on board.
